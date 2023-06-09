Honor Magic 5 Pro now with video zoom in 4K at 60fps with all cameras

- Advertisement -

Excellent news for all owners of Honor Magic 5 Pro, the company’s new top of the range presented a few weeks ago and still in the launch promotion (although not at the best price ever). In fact, with the latest update arrived in these days, Magic 5 Pro has received several improvements, including the May security patches and various fixes for stability and applications.

The main novelty, however, concerns the video department and in particular the possibility of enabling zoom in 4K at 60fps with all cameras during recording. In fact, with previous firmwares, it was not possible to maintain these fps by changing the zoom.

Now everything improves and you will have the possibility to go from normal to 4x and 10x without losing 60fps, even while recording and with higher quality.

Another aspect that has been improved in videos is the audio zoom. Now it is no longer muffled, it is captured correctly and you can hear well (we had highlighted this problem in the review).

