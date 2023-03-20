Honor Magic 5 Pro: its first photo captures a Guinness World Record

- Advertisement -

There are just a few weeks left for the officialization of the Honor Magic5 family, which will be presented on February 27th during MWC 2023, but it seems that Honor itself has decided to start talking about its next top of the range, more precisely about Honor Magic 5 Pro who became the protagonist of a truly unusual event: capture one of the latest records recorded on the Guinness World Record.

The scenario chosen was that of the performance of the basketball player Piotr “Grabo” Grabowskiwhich entered the pages of the famous book realizing a dunk with a pass under the legs from 3.20 meters in height. Honor immortalized the moment by taking an automatic shot through the new function TO THEwhich allows the smartphone to take the picture automatically as soon as the right conditions occur. Below you will find the photo in question.

- Advertisement -

In the opening image, however, you can give a look behind the scenes of the shoot, where it is possible to see Honor Magic 5 Pro in action. Unfortunately, the image does not provide us with many details regarding the appearance of the front of the smartphone, but there seems to be a rather large pill in the upper left part of the display, where the front camera could be housed and more. But for this and other details it will be better to wait for the official presentation.

Recall that Honor Magic 5 Pro should be equipped with at least 66 W fast charging support and a triple rear camera which appears to be very promising on paper, given that all sensors should be 50 MegaPixels. Under the body there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which will ensure top-of-the-range performance without compromise.