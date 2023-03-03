Honor Magic 5 Pro is the new number 1 of cameraphones | DxOMark

- Advertisement -

leap to first place in the standings : it is he, according to the newspaper, the current best cameraphone. Barefoot Mate 50 Pro of the former partner Huawei, until now number 1 with a score of 149 and now surpassed by the device presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

At this point it is necessary to update the DxOMark ranking by reporting the Top 10 below:

HONOR MAGIC 5 PRO: PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT

(front camera: 12MP + 3D depth, 4K video support)

rear cameras: 50MP main, f/1.6, 1/1.12″ custom sensor, OIS, AF 50MP ultra wide angle, f/2.0, FOV 122° 50MP periscope, Sony IMX858, f/3.0, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, OIS video recording up to 4K @60fps single LED flash EIS+OIS stabilization



RESULTS

The image above shows the results relating to each single aspect analyzed in the test phase: Honor Magic 5 Pro reports the best results for exposure, textures, noise and bokeh effect. It turns out to be the best smartphone for taking photos outdoors, indoors, with low light and in the Friends&Family category (recently introduced by DxOmark, it analyzes portraits and group photos/videos).

The smartphone turned out quick to shoot, focus and is able to capture a large number of details. Also very good noise, content in all the different contexts analysed. Excellent results as well zoom “with improvements over the previous model which was already the best device tested for this aspect” and in video recording: “currently it is the best android device to record motion pictures” thanks to good stabilization and exposure.

Compared to Pixel 7 Pro, the Honor smartphone excels for shots taken by ultra wide angle and telephoto cameras in low light conditions, and in general the photos in low light are slightly better than those of the Google smartphone. Similar speech also comparing Magic 5 Pro with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: the Honor smartphone prevails in low light conditions. As for the video recordingHowever, Apple remains on top. In comparison with the Mate 50 Pro, Huawei’s variable aperture helps to obtain better results in terms of depth of field, while when the light is low, Honor also prevails in this case.

Between against DxOMark reports limited depth of field in certain contexts, instability in focus in bokeh mode and, in some cases, unnatural reproduction of skin tones.