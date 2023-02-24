Honor Magic 5 Pro gets promotional videos ahead of launch at MWC 2023

The first video indicates that the Honor Magic 5 Pro should have a bright screen and be able to capture high-brightness images in various conditions. In it we also note that the smartphone screen should have curved edges and a pill-shaped hole to house the front cameras.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is not yet released, but it is already possible to have a preview of what to expect from it thanks to official videos published today by the manufacturer on YouTube. They show several features of the top of the line that should be launched during MWC 2023 on February 27th.

The second video concerns the battery, indicating that it will last a long time even during heavy use, such as filming videos. Furthermore, the clip indicates that the Honor Magic 5 Pro should be able to shoot even the starry sky at night with images that seem to be captured with the astrophotography mode of the Google Pixel series.

Another clip indicates that the Honor Magic 5 Pro will have a capture mode for moving objects, significantly reducing image blur.

The last video makes mention of the night mode. In it we see the comparison with current cell phones, which need to maintain exposure for a few seconds to capture more light. In the case of the Honor Magic 5 Pro, the camera must anticipate this delay, causing the image to be captured immediately.

It is interesting to remember that the Magic 5 should not be the only Honor smartphone presented at MWC 2023, as a global version of the Magic VS is also expected to debut at the same event.