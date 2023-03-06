Honor Magic 5 Pro and Ultimate are the world’s first phones with silicon-carbon batteries

Honor announced its new silicon-carbon battery in February, and the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate are the world’s first cell phones with this new technology. According to the GSMArena portal, the units sold in China will have the new batteries that promise to have greater autonomy without increasing their size.
For comparison purposes, the global version of the Honor Magic 5 Pro has a 5,100mAh battery, while the Chinese version with a silicon-carbon battery has a 5,450mAh battery, i.e. a 7% higher capacity.
However, the most interesting thing is not the capacity, but the design, as both batteries are the same size with both smartphones weighing 219 grams with 8.77mm thick, which is very interesting for the first generation of this technology in a cell phone.
Furthermore, both batteries support a 66W charge, but it’s interesting to note that Honor announced that silicon-carbon technology would increase the capacity of these batteries by 12.8% and not just 7%, which means that some adaptation may be necessary. additional to reach this peak.
We hope that silicon-carbon batteries will be available in the global market and in more mobile phones in the future, as it is very promising and promises to help solve one of the biggest problems in smartphones: battery life.
- 6.81-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with DCI-P35 support, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colors
- 1312 x 2848 pixel resolution, 1800 nits peak brightness
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512 GB UFS 4.0
- 12MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3D depth scanner
- Triple main camera:
- 50MP f/1.6 wide-angle sensor with 1/1.12 inch
- 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle sensor, 122°
- Sony IMX858 50 MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom
- ToF laser focus sensor
- Audio: Stereo sound with DTS:X Ultra
- Connectivity: 5G Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB-C
- 5,100mAh battery with 66W charge via USB-C and 50W via wireless
- Design: In-display fingerprint reader, IP68 certified
- System: Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13
- Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.7 x 8.7mm
- Weight: 210 grams
The Honor Magic 5 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.