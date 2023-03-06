Honor Magic 5 Pro and Ultimate are the world’s first phones with silicon-carbon batteries

Honor announced its new silicon-carbon battery in February, and the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate are the world’s first cell phones with this new technology. According to the GSMArena portal, the units sold in China will have the new batteries that promise to have greater autonomy without increasing their size.

For comparison purposes, the global version of the Honor Magic 5 Pro has a 5,100mAh battery, while the Chinese version with a silicon-carbon battery has a 5,450mAh battery, i.e. a 7% higher capacity.

However, the most interesting thing is not the capacity, but the design, as both batteries are the same size with both smartphones weighing 219 grams with 8.77mm thick, which is very interesting for the first generation of this technology in a cell phone.