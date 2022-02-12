Honor Magic 4, Pro and Pro +, the first rumor is already very rich: specifications at the top

Once the design of the leaflet, unveiled in China last month, is final, it is time for Honor to look forward. Although she speaks for the first time in a concrete way of the Honor Magic 4judging by the completeness of the indiscretion signed by the whistleblower Rodent950always very attentive to products created in the East, it seems that the company has just a few details left to file to debut its next line of “traditional” top-of-the-range products.

The specs shared on Twitter, to be taken with a grain of salt as usual, portray the profile of three smartphones very well placed on a technical level. From this initial information, the most balanced seems to be Honor Magic 4 Pro, which can boast a very respectable backbone, as a top of the experienced range, such as not to even suggest to those who want to deal with few compromises to spend the figures ( presumably very high) required for the Pro + variant.

Actually, even the login version to the range it seems pretty good, strong as it is of a chip, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which should play on equal terms with the Qualcomm counterpart, of very fast memories, a very complete set of cameras, of a battery identical to that of the older brothers, plus with a fast charging already fast enough even by current standards. Probably the only flaw, assuming it is confirmed at the time of presentation, appears to be the lack of resistance to water and dust, which is also offered on Magic 3 (IP54).

HONOR MAGIC 4, 4 PRO AND 4 PRO +, ALLEGED SPECIFICATIONS

chip : Magic 4: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1

: display : Magic 4: 6.55 “AMOLED produced by Boe, Full HD +, HDR10 +, up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling Magic 4 Pro: 6.67 “LTPO AMOLED manufactured by Boe, 2.772 x 1.344 pixels, HDR10 +, dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz and 360 Hz touch sampling Magic 4 Pro +: 6.78 “LTPO AMOLED produced by Boe, Quad HD +, HDR10 +, dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz and 360 Hz touch sampling

:

memories : LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage

: LPDDR5 type RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage cameras : Magic 4: 50 MP main 50 MP ultra wide with the possibility of macro shooting 16 MP telephoto (digital zoom up to 10x) 16 MP front positioned in the central hole of the display Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: 50 MP main 50 MP ultra wide + macro 50MP telephoto periscope lens (up to 50x digital zoom on Pro, up to 100x on Pro +) ToF with laser autofocus 13 MP front + 3D lens, positioned in the double central hole

: audio : stereo

: stereo unlock : Magic 4 and 4 Pro: optical fingerprint reader in “traditional” display Magic 4 Pro +: ultrasonic fingerprint reader in display that covers a larger portion

: impermeability : Magic 4: none Magic 4 Pro: IP53 certification Magic 4 Pro +: IP68

: interface : Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12

: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 battery : 4,800 mAh refill: Magic 4: fast wired at 66 watts, Magic 4 Pro: Wired at 66 watts + 50 watts wireless Magic 4 Pro +: 100 watt wired + 50 watt wireless

: 4,800 mAh

PRICES? STILL NOTHING

Regarding prices the indications disappear. It is unlikely, in light of the difficult time due to the semiconductor crisis, that the Magic 4 range costs less than its predecessor. Recall that the Magic 3 line, which in Italy was made official in August, starts from the 899 required for the access variant, while at least 1,099 and 1,499 euros are needed respectively for Magic 3 Pro and Pro +.

In the opening image Honor Magic 3 Pro