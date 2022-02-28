Honor Magic 4: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Honor returns to the charge. The Chinese company, which separated from Huawei last year, lands at MWC 2022 with an event that points to ways. Of course, from EuroXlivewe will cover this event live so you can follow it with us.

The Honor conference at MWC 2022 will take place today, February 28, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow it live from our live page and from our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain : 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands).

: 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands). Mexico :6:00 AM.

:6:00 AM. Colombia : 7:00 AM.

: 7:00 AM. Venezuela : 8:00 AM.

: 8:00 AM. Chile, Argentina: 9:00 AM.

what do we expect to see

⏰Tick tock…🎩#ThePowerOfMagic 🙃 That nothing leaks? Well, I filter it for you, at least the song xd.

👉Here’s our next: #HONORMagic4Pro 📍 #MWC Barcelona

🗓️ February 28

⏰ From 1:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/YzT5Twm4pi — HONOR (@Honor_ES) February 27, 2022

The company has not been cut in the least when it comes to anticipating what we will see at your event. On the one hand, the great protagonists will be the Honor Magic 4, their new (probably) high-end smartphones. The Honor Magic 3, which marked the return of the firm to the most premium range, did not arrive in Spain, so we will have to see what Honor has in hand. Be that as it may, the firm talks about series, so it can be expected that there will be at least two mobile phones.

On the other hand, Honor has slipped that we will also see a new smartwatch, the Honor Watch GS 3. This device is not strictly new, since it was presented at the beginning of the year in China, so it is surely time to know its price and availability in our territory. It is a watch that, on paper, looks quite interesting, but we will see.

Third and last we have the Honor EarBuds 3 Prosome TWS headphones that, because of images, aim to have active noise cancellation. In addition, and according to the leaks, these headphones are expected to be able to measure temperature. How? If it is finally so, today we will leave doubts. We hope you will follow the event with us!

Live | Follow with us the presentation of the Honor Magic 4 at MWC 2022