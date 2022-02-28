Tech NewsReviews

Honor Magic 4: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Honor returns to the charge. The Chinese company, which separated from Huawei last year, lands at MWC 2022 with an event that points to ways. Of course, from EuroXlivewe will cover this event live so you can follow it with us.

The Honor conference at MWC 2022 will take place today, February 28, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow it live from our live page and from our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

  • Spain: 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands).
  • Mexico:6:00 AM.
  • Colombia: 7:00 AM.
  • Venezuela: 8:00 AM.
  • Chile, Argentina: 9:00 AM.

what do we expect to see

Read:

Will Samsung launch 8K video recording at 60FPS with Galaxy S22?

The company has not been cut in the least when it comes to anticipating what we will see at your event. On the one hand, the great protagonists will be the Honor Magic 4, their new (probably) high-end smartphones. The Honor Magic 3, which marked the return of the firm to the most premium range, did not arrive in Spain, so we will have to see what Honor has in hand. Be that as it may, the firm talks about series, so it can be expected that there will be at least two mobile phones.

On the other hand, Honor has slipped that we will also see a new smartwatch, the Honor Watch GS 3. This device is not strictly new, since it was presented at the beginning of the year in China, so it is surely time to know its price and availability in our territory. It is a watch that, on paper, looks quite interesting, but we will see.

Third and last we have the Honor EarBuds 3 Prosome TWS headphones that, because of images, aim to have active noise cancellation. In addition, and according to the leaks, these headphones are expected to be able to measure temperature. How? If it is finally so, today we will leave doubts. We hope you will follow the event with us!

Live | Follow with us the presentation of the Honor Magic 4 at MWC 2022

Read:

Images of the Huawei P50 Pro are filtered with large cameras

Previous articleLenovo amazes with its premium laptops at MWC 2022
Next articleApple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors

The screen widens, the refill shrinks. Little else. Thus we titled the review of Apple Watch...
Reviews

Honor Magic 4: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Honor returns to the charge. The Chinese company, which separated from Huawei last year, lands...
5G News

Lenovo amazes with its premium laptops at MWC 2022

lenovo has had a prominent presence in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022which is being held from today...
Gaming

Does Wordle monitor its users?

Wordle has been the game of choice in recent weeks, mainly in English-speaking countries, although the versions of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.