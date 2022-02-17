Honor Magic 4 Coming: The series will be announced on February 28 at MWC

Everything is ready for the debut of Magic 4: the series of smartphones by Honor will in fact be officially announced during an event to be held at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28th at 13:00. It is the same Chinese company to reveal the presentation date with a teaser published on the net from which, unfortunately, no great anticipations emerge. What is certain is that it will be more than one model, and that there will be no lack of support for next-generation networks.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HONOR MAGIC 4
To know more in detail the technical characteristics of the series we will have to wait for other teasers and previews from Honor which, we are sure, will not be lacking. In the meantime, let’s rely on the world of indiscretions, taking up the information released a few days ago by the leaker Rodent950.
- display:
- Magic 4: AMOLED 6.55 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 300Hz
- Magic 4 Pro: AMOLED LTPO 6.67 “2772×1344, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling
- Magic 4 Pro +: AMOLED LTPO 6.78 “QHD +, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling
- SoC:
- Magic 4: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- memory: LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1
- impermeability:
- Magic 4 Pro: IP53
- Magic 4 Pro +: IP68
- OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
- cameras:
- Magic 4: front 16MP, rear 50MP main + 50MP ultra wide angle and macro + 16MP telephoto
- Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: front 13MP + 3D lens, rear 50MP main + 50MP ultra wide angle and macro + 50MP periscope + ToF with laser AF
- battery:
- Magic 4: 4,800mAh with 66W wired charging
- Magic 4 Pro: 4,800mAh with 66W wired charging, 50W wireless
- Magic 4 Pro +: 4,800mAh with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless
