Honor Magic 4 Coming: The series will be announced on February 28 at MWC

Everything is ready for the debut of Magic 4: the series of smartphones by Honor will in fact be officially announced during an event to be held at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28th at 13:00. It is the same Chinese company to reveal the presentation date with a teaser published on the net from which, unfortunately, no great anticipations emerge. What is certain is that it will be more than one model, and that there will be no lack of support for next-generation networks.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HONOR MAGIC 4

To know more in detail the technical characteristics of the series we will have to wait for other teasers and previews from Honor which, we are sure, will not be lacking. In the meantime, let’s rely on the world of indiscretions, taking up the information released a few days ago by the leaker Rodent950.