MobileAndroid

Honor Magic 4 Coming: The series will be announced on February 28 at MWC

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Everything is ready for the debut of Magic 4: the series of smartphones by Honor will in fact be officially announced during an event to be held at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 28th at 13:00. It is the same Chinese company to reveal the presentation date with a teaser published on the net from which, unfortunately, no great anticipations emerge. What is certain is that it will be more than one model, and that there will be no lack of support for next-generation networks.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HONOR MAGIC 4

To know more in detail the technical characteristics of the series we will have to wait for other teasers and previews from Honor which, we are sure, will not be lacking. In the meantime, let’s rely on the world of indiscretions, taking up the information released a few days ago by the leaker Rodent950.

Read:

Google Photos: What to do now that unlimited storage is running out?

  • display:
    • Magic 4: AMOLED 6.55 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 300Hz
    • Magic 4 Pro: AMOLED LTPO 6.67 “2772×1344, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling
    • Magic 4 Pro +: AMOLED LTPO 6.78 “QHD +, dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling
  • SoC:
    • Magic 4: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
    • Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • memory: LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1
  • impermeability:
    • Magic 4 Pro: IP53
    • Magic 4 Pro +: IP68
  • OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
  • cameras:
    • Magic 4: front 16MP, rear 50MP main + 50MP ultra wide angle and macro + 16MP telephoto
    • Magic 4 Pro and Pro +: front 13MP + 3D lens, rear 50MP main + 50MP ultra wide angle and macro + 50MP periscope + ToF with laser AF
  • battery:
    • Magic 4: 4,800mAh with 66W wired charging
    • Magic 4 Pro: 4,800mAh with 66W wired charging, 50W wireless
    • Magic 4 Pro +: 4,800mAh with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless
Previous articleRealme GT 2: appointment at the MWC for the international launch
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Honor Magic 4 Coming: The series will be announced on February 28 at MWC

Everything is ready for the debut of Magic 4: the series of smartphones by Honor will in fact...
Android

Realme GT 2: appointment at the MWC for the international launch

It is a busy period for Realme: after today's announcement of the arrival in the Italian market of...
Android

Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android: goodbye to cookies on mobile?

The issues of privacy and the need to renew the tracking systems underlying the indexing of online advertising...
Android

Nothing, the first smartphone is approaching and will have a Snapdragon SoC

  For now, the proposed Nothing, one year after its launch, keeps faith with the particular name that Carl...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.