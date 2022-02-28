Honor Magic 4 and Pro variant, debut tomorrow at the MWC. Here are all the specs

Honor Magic 4 – the series – will be officially announced tomorrow during a special event that the Chinese brand will hold at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And obviously the last minute indiscretions could not be missing, thus closing the chatter that started a couple of weeks ago in view of the debut.

It is mysmartparmi (in collaboration with the leaker Ishan Agarwal) to reveal the (alleged) technical characteristics, to tell the truth already partially emerged in the past days but which compared to what is reported now show some inconsistencies. The information is about two of the three expected smartphones, namely Honor Magic 4 and 4 Pro. In this case, the Pro Plusbut let’s not despair: tomorrow we will really know everything.

Let us remember that it is always rumor, even if we must take into account that the source – Ishan Agarwal – is quite reliable and that with the approach of the announcement the information in the possession of the leakers gradually becomes more and more timely (and correct, the more sometimes).

HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO

Let’s start from the top range, a smartphone with a 6.81-inch OLED display based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform (and therefore not on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 as previously assumed).

display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED

6.81 “FHD + OLED fingerprint sensor: integrated

integrated 3D face unlock

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 battery: 4,600mAh with fast charging 100W wired, 50W wireless

4,600mAh with fast charging 100W wired, 50W wireless OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 other: DTS: X Ultra

DTS: X Ultra cameras: front: 12MP, f / 2.4 rear: 50MP main, f / 1.8 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 64MP tele, f / 3.5, OIS, 100x periscope zoom

dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,7×9,15mm for 215g

HONOR MAGIC 4

Points in common, yes, but also some substantial differences compared to the Pro variant for Honor Magic 4 “smooth”, as is easy to expect. The diagonal – 6.81 “- and the mobile platform – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – remain unchanged, but the tele camera changes, no longer from 64MP periscopic but from 8MP. The battery is 4,800mAh with 66W charging.

display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED

6.81 “FHD + OLED fingerprint sensor: integrated

integrated mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 battery: 4,800mAh with 66W fast charging

4,800mAh with 66W fast charging OS: MAgic UI 6.0 based on Android 12

MAgic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 other: DTS: X Ultra

DTS: X Ultra cameras: front: 12MP rear: 50MP main, f / 1.8 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 8M P tele, f / 3.4, OIS, zoom up to 50x

dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,5×8,8mm for 200g

ALSO HONOR WATCH GS 3 AND EARBUDS 3 PRO





Recall that during the Honor event tomorrow there will also be the global debut of Watch GS 3, smartwatch announced last month in China with 1.43-inch AMOLED display, GPS, PPG, NFC and LiteOS. There will also be room for the expected Earbuds 3 Pro earphones.