Honor Magic 4 and Pro variant, debut tomorrow at the MWC. Here are all the specs

Honor Magic 4 – the series – will be officially announced tomorrow during a special event that the Chinese brand will hold at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And obviously the last minute indiscretions could not be missing, thus closing the chatter that started a couple of weeks ago in view of the debut.
It is mysmartparmi (in collaboration with the leaker Ishan Agarwal) to reveal the (alleged) technical characteristics, to tell the truth already partially emerged in the past days but which compared to what is reported now show some inconsistencies. The information is about two of the three expected smartphones, namely Honor Magic 4 and 4 Pro. In this case, the Pro Plusbut let’s not despair: tomorrow we will really know everything.
Let us remember that it is always rumor, even if we must take into account that the source – Ishan Agarwal – is quite reliable and that with the approach of the announcement the information in the possession of the leakers gradually becomes more and more timely (and correct, the more sometimes).
HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO
Let’s start from the top range, a smartphone with a 6.81-inch OLED display based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform (and therefore not on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 as previously assumed).
- display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED
- fingerprint sensor: integrated
- 3D face unlock
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- battery: 4,600mAh with fast charging 100W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
- other: DTS: X Ultra
- cameras:
- front: 12MP, f / 2.4
- rear:
- 50MP main, f / 1.8
- 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
- 64MP tele, f / 3.5, OIS, 100x periscope zoom
- dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,7×9,15mm for 215g
HONOR MAGIC 4
Points in common, yes, but also some substantial differences compared to the Pro variant for Honor Magic 4 “smooth”, as is easy to expect. The diagonal – 6.81 “- and the mobile platform – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – remain unchanged, but the tele camera changes, no longer from 64MP periscopic but from 8MP. The battery is 4,800mAh with 66W charging.
- display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED
- fingerprint sensor: integrated
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- battery: 4,800mAh with 66W fast charging
- OS: MAgic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
- other: DTS: X Ultra
- cameras:
- front: 12MP
- rear:
- 50MP main, f / 1.8
- 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
- 8MP tele, f / 3.4, OIS, zoom up to 50x
- dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,5×8,8mm for 200g
ALSO HONOR WATCH GS 3 AND EARBUDS 3 PRO
Recall that during the Honor event tomorrow there will also be the global debut of Watch GS 3, smartwatch announced last month in China with 1.43-inch AMOLED display, GPS, PPG, NFC and LiteOS. There will also be room for the expected Earbuds 3 Pro earphones.
You must log in to post a comment.