MobileAndroid

Honor Magic 4 and Pro variant, debut tomorrow at the MWC. Here are all the specs

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Honor Magic 4 – the series – will be officially announced tomorrow during a special event that the Chinese brand will hold at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And obviously the last minute indiscretions could not be missing, thus closing the chatter that started a couple of weeks ago in view of the debut.

It is mysmartparmi (in collaboration with the leaker Ishan Agarwal) to reveal the (alleged) technical characteristics, to tell the truth already partially emerged in the past days but which compared to what is reported now show some inconsistencies. The information is about two of the three expected smartphones, namely Honor Magic 4 and 4 Pro. In this case, the Pro Plusbut let’s not despair: tomorrow we will really know everything.

Let us remember that it is always rumor, even if we must take into account that the source – Ishan Agarwal – is quite reliable and that with the approach of the announcement the information in the possession of the leakers gradually becomes more and more timely (and correct, the more sometimes).

Read:

Honor points to folding mobiles: the Honor Magic V will be official “soon”

HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO

Let’s start from the top range, a smartphone with a 6.81-inch OLED display based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform (and therefore not on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 as previously assumed).

  • display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated
  • 3D face unlock
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • battery: 4,600mAh with fast charging 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
  • other: DTS: X Ultra
  • cameras:
    • front: 12MP, f / 2.4
    • rear:
      • 50MP main, f / 1.8
      • 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
      • 64MP tele, f / 3.5, OIS, 100x periscope zoom
  • dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,7×9,15mm for 215g

HONOR MAGIC 4

Points in common, yes, but also some substantial differences compared to the Pro variant for Honor Magic 4 “smooth”, as is easy to expect. The diagonal – 6.81 “- and the mobile platform – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – remain unchanged, but the tele camera changes, no longer from 64MP periscopic but from 8MP. The battery is 4,800mAh with 66W charging.

  • display: 6.81 “FHD + OLED
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • battery: 4,800mAh with 66W fast charging
  • OS: MAgic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
  • other: DTS: X Ultra
  • cameras:
    • front: 12MP
    • rear:
    • 50MP main, f / 1.8
    • 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
    • 8MP tele, f / 3.4, OIS, zoom up to 50x
  • dimensions and weight: 163,6×74,5×8,8mm for 200g

ALSO HONOR WATCH GS 3 AND EARBUDS 3 PRO

Read:

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Recall that during the Honor event tomorrow there will also be the global debut of Watch GS 3, smartwatch announced last month in China with 1.43-inch AMOLED display, GPS, PPG, NFC and LiteOS. There will also be room for the expected Earbuds 3 Pro earphones.

Previous articleTCL, at MWC 22: new 30 Series smartphones and NXTPAPER MAX 10 tablets | VIDEO
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Honor Magic 4 and Pro variant, debut tomorrow at the MWC. Here are all the specs

Honor Magic 4 - the series - will be officially announced tomorrow during a special event that the...
Android

TCL, at MWC 22: new 30 Series smartphones and NXTPAPER MAX 10 tablets | VIDEO

There are several innovations presented by TCL at Mobile World Congress 2022, and embrace different areas of consumer...
Android

Google Pixel 7 Pro, unveiled the design: very similar to the 6 Pro | Rumor

The Google Pixel 6 has just arrived, but it's already time to look to the next generation. The...
Android

Chrome for Android, goodbye to data saving mode from the end of March

Google announces the end of another service: from the March 29with the release of Chrome M100 in a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.