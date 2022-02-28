Tech NewsMobile

Honor Magic 4 / 4 Pro: Its specifications have been leaked

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

On the occasion of the celebration of MWC 2022, HONOR announced a few days ago that it will officially present its new premium flagships, the series HONOR Magic4.

Now, its technical specifications have been leaked thanks to a report by Ishan Agarwal.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

The Honor Magic 4 Pro will come with a 6.81″ Full HD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for 3D face unlock. The device will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

As for the camera, it is believed that the smartphone will have a 50MP f / 1.8 main camera, a 50MP ultra wide angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 64MP telephoto lens with f / 3.5 aperture, optical image stabilization and zoom. periscope up to 100x. On the front, it will offer a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone will house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Software-wise, the phone will run Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. Other features include DTS:X Ultra Sound support, 215 grams, and dimensions of 163.6 × 74.7 × 9.15 mm.

No news on the RAM and storage capabilities of the Honor Magic 4 Pro has surfaced yet, however, an earlier leak has revealed that the phones will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Honor Magic 4

The non-Pro variant will also have a 6.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood.

The camera setup on the Honor Magic 4 consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP f/3 telephoto lens, 4, OIS, and up to 50x zoom. For selfies, we have a 12 MP camera that will probably have an ultra wide angle lens.

The Honor Magic 4 has a larger 4,800mAh battery, but it only supports 66W fast charging.

Other features are the Magic UI 6.0 interface based on Android 12, DTS: X Ultra sound, a weight of 200 grams and dimensions of 163.6 × 74.5 × 8.8 mm.

Previous articleWhy doesn’t my iPhone home screen rotate horizontally anymore?
Abraham

Related articles

Mobile

Honor Magic 4 / 4 Pro: Its specifications have been leaked

On the occasion of the celebration of MWC 2022, HONOR announced a few days ago that it will...
iphone

Why doesn’t my iPhone home screen rotate horizontally anymore?

The home screen rotation it was a feature that iPhones used to bring. Basically they allowed to rotate...
Mobile

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t as tough as we’d like

Phones today are designed to prioritize design over strength. In fact, phones that are designed to last aren't...
Mobile

HMD presents the new Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition

Following the recent launch of the G11 and G21 this month, HMD Global today announced three new Nokia...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.