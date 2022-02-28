Honor Magic 4 / 4 Pro: Its specifications have been leaked

On the occasion of the celebration of MWC 2022, HONOR announced a few days ago that it will officially present its new premium flagships, the series HONOR Magic4.

Now, its technical specifications have been leaked thanks to a report by Ishan Agarwal.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

The Honor Magic 4 Pro will come with a 6.81″ Full HD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for 3D face unlock. The device will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

As for the camera, it is believed that the smartphone will have a 50MP f / 1.8 main camera, a 50MP ultra wide angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture and a 64MP telephoto lens with f / 3.5 aperture, optical image stabilization and zoom. periscope up to 100x. On the front, it will offer a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone will house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Software-wise, the phone will run Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. Other features include DTS:X Ultra Sound support, 215 grams, and dimensions of 163.6 × 74.7 × 9.15 mm.

No news on the RAM and storage capabilities of the Honor Magic 4 Pro has surfaced yet, however, an earlier leak has revealed that the phones will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Honor Magic 4

The non-Pro variant will also have a 6.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood.

The camera setup on the Honor Magic 4 consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP f/3 telephoto lens, 4, OIS, and up to 50x zoom. For selfies, we have a 12 MP camera that will probably have an ultra wide angle lens.

The Honor Magic 4 has a larger 4,800mAh battery, but it only supports 66W fast charging.

Other features are the Magic UI 6.0 interface based on Android 12, DTS: X Ultra sound, a weight of 200 grams and dimensions of 163.6 × 74.5 × 8.8 mm.