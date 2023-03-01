5G News
Honor introduces the first silicon-carbon battery

Honor introduces the first silicon-carbon battery

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
Honor has presented today the Magic5 Pro and the Magic Vs, all of them with conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The company has also filed a new battery technology that should improve energy efficiency. As the company pictures show, its silicon-carbon battery offers up to 12.8% more energy density than lithium ion batteries that use graphite for their anodes.

According to George Zhao, CEO of Honor, the company’s silicon-carbon battery has 240% more capacity than a lithium-ion battery when operating at 3.5V, which is too low a voltage for lithium batteries. of smartphones.

This means that a carbon-silicon battery would offer approximately 6.8% more capacity than a lithium-ion battery of the same size.

Therefore, a Magic5 Pro equipped with a carbon-silicon battery could be rated at 5,450 mAh, instead of 5,100 mAh as its battery is rated globally.

As GSMArena points out, Honor ships the Magic5 Pro in China with a 5,450mAh battery, and not the 5,100mAh equivalent announced in its global variant. So that, It seems that Honor already offers silicon carbon batteries in China, although it has not confirmed if this is the case. Presumably, Honor still lacks the relevant regulatory approvals to offer the technology outside of its home market.

