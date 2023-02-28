Honor changes policy, expected to deliver three major Android updates

Following the example of other manufacturers in the Android universe, Honor has finally decided to change its software updates policy. The news was revealed after the launch of the Magic 5 Pro at MWC 2023.
According to a leaked email, the manufacturer is now committed to delivering three major Android updates for the Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs. In addition, the devices will also receive security updates for five years.
Thus, both must go up to Android 16 and receive updates by the year 2028. That is, a policy that is basically the same as Google uses in the Pixel line.
Despite being welcome, Honor’s change of positioning still does not reach companies like Samsung, OPPO and OnePlus, which promise four Android updates and an extra year of security updates.
Even so, the company is offering a much better alternative than the two years of Android and security updates that were part of its policy previously.
Finally, Honor explains that the software distribution adjustment is not retroactive. With that, older smartphones should not be graced with the novelty.
What do you think of Honor’s new update policy? Do you believe that Android manufacturers are finally evolving? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.