Honor awaits Qualcomm for Magic 5 and the new folding: latest rumors

- Advertisement -

Many rumors about the next Honor products from China thanks to the careful Digital Chat Station. The insider in the past few hours has published on Weibo some advances on the account of the Honor Magic 5 series, of the Honor 80 series and del successor to Honor Magic V the company’s brochure.

But for the announcements it serves first of all that Qualcomm will present the top-of-the-range chip for the first part of 2023, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Honor will use for the Magic 5 and the new generation fold. The Snapdragon Summit will be held November 15-17 in Hawaii, so it’s a matter of days now. Then the whirlwind of presentations will start which Honor will also join.

Digital Chat Station has no doubts that it will form the basis of Honor Magic 5. Around the American chip produced in Taiwan in TSMC factories (a little less busy now than in the golden days) for the informant there will be a display 6.8-inch high refresh rate curved edges, a camera main 50 MP with dedicated ISP and artificial intelligence “help”, certification IP68, and charging at 100 watts with cable, at 50 watts wireless.

- Advertisement -

The details on Honor 80 and 80 Pro It is on successor to Magic V instead they are not many for the moment. The first two should represent an extra option in the range on the “engine” front, which should not be from Qualcomm but from MediaTek, while the third will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Digital Chat Station talked about their charging capacity: the three are supposed to have a 66-watt charger, but some (and the thought goes to the Honor 80 Pro) should support input powers up to 100 watts.

It will be necessary to understand what times Honor has in mind to present its news, “how soon” it wants to arrive. Among the first to announce products with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should be Xiaomi with the 13 series, or Motorola, which has long been rumored to be in the front row.

In the opening image Honor 70.