Honor at the MWC: official Magic5 Pro and Magic Vs foldable also in Europe

Honor announced at Mobile World Congress 2023 its new and the arrival on the international market of its foldable smartphone, the Magic Vs. To complete the Magic series by Honor there is also the Magic5 lite, already tested on HDblog, also made official for the Italian market last week.

The officialization of Honor Magic5 Pro comes after so many indiscretions and official teasers that have revealed in advance practically all the features of this interesting smartphone which is placed in the high end of the market.

Magic5 Pro features a design with symmetrical double-curved bezels on both sides and the particular design of the “Star Wheel Triple Camera”, as it is defined by Honor, which is located in the center of the back cover.

Hardware side, Magic5 Pro is equipped with a 6.81-inch 2848×1312 pixel LTPO display, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced certified, with a peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits (typical 120 nits indoors and 800 nits outdoors). Thanks to a Discrete Display chipset, which ensures a higher frame rate with lower power consumption, the visual quality of moving images is also improved.

The display has a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and 2160Hz PWM Dimming technology that reduces screen brightness fluctuations and flickering. There is also the Low Blue Light and Circadian Friendly certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Honor Magic5 Pro integrates a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 type storage. On the connectivity side, 5G, eSIM networks are supported and Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and USB-C are present. Also present are a dual stereo speaker with DTS:X Ultra, IP68-certified water and dust resistance and a Discrete Security Chipset to offer maximum security for passwords and data. The battery is 5100 mAh with 66W wired charging and wireless at 50W. Magic5 Pro has also achieved FIDO certification for its secure authentication solutions.

display: 6.81-inch LTPO OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P35, HDR10+

PWM 2160Hz, HDR peak brightness 1800 nits, resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels, certified by TÜV Rheinland

chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4 nanometers 3.19 GHz

Memories: 12GB RAM, 512GB ROM (LPDDR5X+UFS4.0)

cameras:

rear wide angle: 50MP, f/1.6, 1/1.12-inch custom sensor

ultra wide angle rear: 50MP (f/2.0, 122° FOV)

rear telephoto: periscopic 50MP (f/3.0, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, sony IMX858 sensor)

Front: 12MP with f/2.4 aperture, FF + 3D depth

connectivity: 5G, Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C

unlock: in-display fingerprint reader, 3D face recognition

Audio: Dual speaker stereo, DTS:X Ultra

OS: Android 13 with Magic UI 7.1

Battery: 5,100mAh

charging: 66W wired and 50W wireless

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.7 x 8.7mm

weight: 210 grams

other: IP68 certified, dToF laser focus sensor, TÜV Rheinland certified, Dual-TEE (HTEE+QTEE) security system, Discrete Security Chipset

colors: Meadow Green, Black

Finally, as regards the photographic sector, Magic5 Pro has a 50MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture, 8P lens, OIS, and a 1/1.12-inch sensor; a periscope telephoto lens with Sony IMX858 sensor that allows up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, 30cm focus length, optical stabilization and an Ultra Wide-angle camera with 50MP sensor, f/2.0 aperture and field vision of 122°. There is also a dToF laser focus sensor. On the front there is a 12MP camera with f/2.4 aperture at FF and a 3D depth camera which is also useful for three-dimensional face recognition.

Several software features present in this device including “Millisecond Falcon Capture”, which allows users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity and “AI Motion Sensing Capture”, which can automatically detect the highest point of a jump and to capture the frame in very high definition. Magic5 Pro was awarded the #1 in DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with a score of 152, making it the highest scoring smartphone tested so far.

Honor Magic5 Pro is based on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 interface that offers several functions including MagicRing, which allows users to use the same keyboard and mouse on multiple devices, receive calls and notifications on a device other than the smartphone and use the same application continuously on all devices, and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition.

HONOR MAGIC VS

Magic Vs is Honor’s first foldable smartphone to hit the international market. Compared to its predecessor, launched at the beginning of last year, the Magic Vs retains some characteristics but is enriched with other decidedly interesting ones including the support for a nib and a hinge without gears made with a fusion processing technology in a single piece and a number of components in the hinge support structure reduced from 92 to just 4.

Magic Vs is thin and light, I’m 12.9 mm thick when folded and weighing 267 grams. Despite this compact design, Magic Vs still comes with a b5000 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge wired charging which allows you to fully charge the battery up to 100% in about 46 minutes. There is no wireless charging.

Magic Vs comes with a 6.45-inch OLED external display, which covers 90% of the device, with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, refresh rate up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200nit. The internal OLED display has a diagonal of 7.9 inches, a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, HDR10+ support and a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

The processor is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 supported by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. To offer high audio quality there are two symmetrical stereo speakers certified by IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X and three microphones. On the connectivity side, the 5G SA / NSA networks, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.1 GEN1, dual band Wi-Fi and NFC are supported.

display: internal: 7.9″ foldable OLED 2272×1984, 381ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, DCI-P3, HDR10+ external: 6.45″ OLED 2560×1080, 431ppi, refresh rate up to 120Hz. DCI-P3, HDR10+

platform mobile : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU memory : RAM: 12GB internal: 512GB

: size : 160.3 x 72.6mm x 12.9mm (closed); 160.3mm x 141.5mm x 6.1mm (open)

: 160.3 x 72.6mm x 12.9mm (closed); 160.3mm x 141.5mm x 6.1mm (open) weight : 261g for vegan leather version and 267g. for the glass version

: 261g for vegan leather version and 267g. for the glass version os : MagicOS 7.0 (based on Android 12)

: MagicOS 7.0 (based on Android 12) audio : 2x stereo speakers, 24bit HDR 3-MIC stereo voice reception, DTS:X Ultra Algorithm

: 2x stereo speakers, 24bit HDR 3-MIC stereo voice reception, DTS:X Ultra Algorithm connectivity : 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC

: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC cameras : front: 16MP, f/2.4 rear: 54MP main, f/1.9, 27mm eq. 50MP macro/ultra wide angle, f/2.0 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

: drums : 5,000mAh, 66W SuperCharge wired charging

: 5,000mAh, 66W SuperCharge wired charging safety : HTEE+QTEE double security, independent chip for maximum security for password and biometric data

: HTEE+QTEE double security, independent chip for maximum security for password and biometric data operating system: Android 12 with MagicOS 7.0

Android 12 with MagicOS 7.0 colors: cyan and black Honor Magic Vs also features AI noise reduction system for audio and video calls and is based on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0 interface and features Magic Text, Smart Multi-window, APP Extender, One-swipe Split, Horizontal Split, Vertical Split, Adaptive Screen Rotate. The fingerprint recognition is placed on the side. Finally, the photographic sector is characterized by a triple rear camera with 54 megapixel IMX800 main sensor flanked by an 8 megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and a third 50 megapixel with ultra wide angle optics and 122 degree field of view. There are 16 megapixel sensors on both the internal and external displays. HONOR MAGIC5 LITE Magic5 Lite, which has already arrived in Italy for a few days, is equipped with a 6.67 inch curved OLED display with 93% screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 5100 mAh battery that supports up to 2 days of heavy use (tested by DXOMARK), processor Snapdragon 695 5G with RAM and of storage and a triple rear camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture. The operating system is Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 interface. DATA SHEET display : 6.67-inch curved OLED, Full HD+ resolution (394 ppi), 800 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 93% screen-to-body ratio, certified by TÜV Rheinland for low carbon emissions blue light

: 6.67-inch curved OLED, Full HD+ resolution (394 ppi), 800 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 93% screen-to-body ratio, certified by TÜV Rheinland for low carbon emissions blue light chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6-nanometer octa-core 2.2GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6-nanometer octa-core 2.2GHz memories: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

cameras : main rear: 64 MP f/1.8 ultra-wide rear: 5MP f/2.2 macro rear: 2MP f/2.4 front: 16MP f/2.45

: connectivity : 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C

: 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader system operating : Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 drums : 5,100mAh

: 5,100mAh recharge : 40W maximum with Honor charger (66W as a gift)

: 40W maximum with Honor charger (66W as a gift) size : 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9mm

: 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9mm weight : 175 grams

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY Honor Magic5 Pro will be available from early May in 12GB+512GB version at the price of 1199 euros. Honor Magic vs will have a price of 1599 euros. Availability is set for June. Honor Magic 5 Lite is available online from eBay at 342 euros.