Honor at MWC 2023: the tour of the booth recorded with the new Magic5 Pro

- Advertisement -

Honor was certainly one of the main protagonists of the Mobile World Congress. In Barcelona, ​​in fact, the Chinese company announced the launch of its also on the European market where it will soon arrive together with the Magic Vs foldable. These two top of the range are also joined by the Magic5 lite which has already been on sale for a few days in Italy and that we have already had the opportunity to try.

Honor’s stand at the MWC was decidedly large, where the many devices present today in the company’s product portfolio, increasingly broad and complete, found space. For our video tour we wanted to use the new Magic5 Pro which proved to be definitely up to the task by managing to capture images in 4K at 60fps of excellent quality, without any additional support. For audio, however, we used an external microphone.

Honor Magic5 Pro

In addition to the Magic5 Pro, of which there were so many customizable covers, at the stand we also touched the Honor Magic5, aesthetically similar to the Magic5 Pro, but with slightly inferior hardware characteristics and a list price of 999 euros. At the moment, the marketing of this smartphone in Italy is not foreseen.

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

The Magic Vs, a foldable smartphone that we already had the opportunity to try in preview last November, was also retouched by hand. This foldable, as mentioned, will soon arrive in Italy. The Magic5 lite, the new one, was obviously also on display at the stand Honor Band 7 and there was an area dedicated to the entire Magic OS ecosystem that embraced smartphones, tablets and PCs.

At Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Honor also unveiled a silicon-carbon battery technology that, according to the company, promises a 12.8% higher density than traditional lithium batteries. Basically, for the same volume the battery will have a higher capacity.