Honor at IFA: “Folded also in Europe, that’s when the first arrives”

Europe-for-violating-the-privacy-of-teenagers/">Europe and the West generally play a prominent role in the plans of the “new” Honor. The company made no secret of it during its IFA 2022, on the contrary: it clearly said that after the suffering of the last period spent in the Huawei portfolio due to the US ban, the goal is to return to the highs of the past, when has long established itself as a rapidly growing reality. And the growth in the world also comes from bold devices like foldable smartphones.

A folding in the range is already there, the Magic V of January, but it is only available in China. Colleagues from theverge.com during IFA they had a short chat with Honor CEO George Zhao, who, among other things, asked when an Honor branded leaflet will arrive in international markets.

THE ‘DUAL FLAGSHIP’ STRATEGY AND THE ARRIVAL OF THE FOLD IN EUROPE

The company during the Berlin keynote unveiled the Dual Flagship strategy in other words that it will proceed in parallel: on the one hand, the traditional “tops” which can be Honor 70 Pro or Pro +, on the other hand those with zipper and foldable display. It will be a strategy that will not only involve China (where it is already in place), but all the markets in which Honor is engaged. During the keynote, the CEO was clear on this aspect, he was less clear on when it will be operational.

Moreover in Europe for a few hours we can be satisfied with Honor 70 (here details and video preview), but if we look at the other end of the range there is nothing under the folding item. So Honor has promised the availability of the next leaflet in Europe and elsewhere, but when will arrive? The CEO did not want to keep secrets, and confessed that the successor of Magic V will also arrive in our country by the first quarter of 2023, then between January and March.

A time frame that it was probably not chosen at random: Magic V was presented in January, the heir is expected in January 2023 and Honor could therefore formalize it on the same occasion for China And for the West.

We have decided that in the first quarter of next year our most recent leaflet (this is not the current Magic V, ed) will arrive in international markets.

FOLD ONLY IN CHINA FOR APPS, BUT THANKS GOOGLE FOR ANDROID 12L

Colleagues have submitted to Zhao a curiosity that we probably all or most of us carry with us. For what reason many Chinese manufacturers have decided to to limit the availability of leaflets to the internal market? Among these there is Honor, but there are also Oppo with Find N, Xiaomi with MIX Fold (the first generation is evident, the second who knows) or Huawei with the first Mate X have chosen to turn only to China.

- Advertisement - Honor Magic V 141.1 x 160.4 x 6.7 mm

7.9 inches – 1984×2272 px Oppo Find N 140.2 x 132.6 x 8 mm

7.1 inches – 1920×1792 px Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 144.7 x 161.6 x 5.4 mm

8.02 inches – 2160×1914 px

Zhao traced the dynamic back to the more direct relationship that Chinese companies have with Chinese developers, which allows a better and faster optimization of the same for screens of different aspect ratios. The CEO added that in the West it is catching up thanks to the effort of Google to arrive at Android 12L, optimized specifically for devices with larger displays. “Google is making a lot of efforts in this direction”, added Zhao to The Verge.