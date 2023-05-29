Honor 90 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 200 MP camera

- Advertisement -

After several rumors and leaks, the Honor 90 Pro was announced in the Chinese market. It arrives as the successor to the Honor 80 Pro, announced in November last year. The Honor 90 Pro arrives as the most powerful model in the series and features Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line platform, 200-megapixel camera, luxurious design and an attractive price.

The new Honor 90 Pro features a glossy body design and two separate oval modules that house the camera sensors. The back has a glass finish and the frame is made of metal. The device weighs 192 grams and is only 8.1 millimeters thick.

In terms of specifications, the phone features a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K+ resolution, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, and a dual pill-shaped front sensor.

Under the hood, the Honor 90 Pro brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, which also powered the Honor 80 Pro last year. It has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 13 under the MagicOS 7.1 interface. In addition to 5G connectivity, the Honor 90 Pro brings Bluetooth 5.2, support for LDAC, AptX, AptX HD codecs, USB-C port and under-display fingerprint reader.

In the photographic set, the Honor 90 Pro has a triple module at the rear with a Samsung HP3 main sensor of 200 megapixels with f / 1.9 aperture, a 32 megapixel telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, f / 2.2 aperture and optical stabilization of image and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the device features dual front sensors with a 50-megapixel main and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

Two front cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 megapixel sensor

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 32 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen

5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with MagicUI 7.1

