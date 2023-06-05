Honor 90 Lite has renders and specifications revealed in leak

After launching the new Honor 90 and 90 Pro in the Chinese market, the manufacturer is now starting to prepare to announce another smartphone known as the Honor 90 Lite.

This model was accidentally confirmed by the Honor France website, and an image shows that it will be very similar to the models already presented.

In addition, the Honor 90 Lite will be sold in black, silver and blue colors, and the main rear camera will be 108 MP. Check it out below: