Honor 90 Lite has renders and specifications revealed in leak

After launching the new Honor 90 and 90 Pro in the Chinese market, the manufacturer is now starting to prepare to announce another smartphone known as the Honor 90 Lite.
This model was accidentally confirmed by the Honor France website, and an image shows that it will be very similar to the models already presented.
In addition, the Honor 90 Lite will be sold in black, silver and blue colors, and the main rear camera will be 108 MP. Check it out below:
As for the technical specifications of the new Honor 90 Lite, preliminary information shows that the smartphone will be launched with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display that offers FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
already the chipset will be the MediaTek Dimensity 6020and it should work in conjunction with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage in the most basic variant.
The intermediary will also have an 8 MP front camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 35W charging and Android 13 as the operating system.
However, despite the leak on the official website, the manufacturer still does not confirm when the Honor 90 Lite will be announced. With that, we can only wait for the next steps of the company.