Honor 90 and 90 Pro will hit the global market in July

At the end of May, Honor announced two new phones for the Chinese market: Honor 90 and Honor Pro. The company had indicated that the devices would reach the global market, but had not given a forecast. Now, Honor has confirmed that the phones will be announced in July 6th in Paris, France.

The devices will maintain the specifications and design of the Chinese variants. However, global models will carry a different version of the software. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are very similar, but have camera modules with different formats. While the first one is circular, the Pro brings a hexagonal one.

In terms of specs, the global Honor 90 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1224 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform.

In the photographic set, it features a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For power, the Honor 90 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 100W fast charging support.

The Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform.

The triple camera module features the same 200-megapixel sensor as the Pro variant, but the other sensors include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For power, there’s also a 5,000 mAm battery unit, but with 66W fast charging. As for the operating system, both variants will come standard with Android 13 under the MagicOS interface.