Honor 80 SE launches with 900 Dimensity, curved screen and 66W charging

In an event held this Wednesday morning, the Honor 80 SE was announced alongside its brothers Honor 80 and 80 Pro. Thinking to be more accessible, the new smartphone manages to deliver some specifications that can attract many consumers.
With a striking design and a glossy finish, the Honor 80 SE has a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen. This panel brings FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and there is still a hole to accommodate the 32 MP front camera.
O intermediary processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 900and it works with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 256 GB of storage by default.
As for the rear photographic set, it consists of a 64 MP main lens, a 5 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.
The smartphone has a 5G connection, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, an under-display digital reader, USB-C and high-resolution certified sound.
Finally, the set is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MagicOS 7.0 interface.
- 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display and 120 Hz rate support
- Platform MediaTek Dimensity 900
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and under-display fingerprint scanner
- 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging
- Android 12 running under MagicOS 7
Officially announced in China, the new Honor 80 SE can be found in four colors and pre-orders start today. Check the official prices:
- 8GB + 256GB – 2,399 yuan (~BRL 1,798🇧🇷
- 12GB + 256GB – 2699 Yuan (~R$222)
What do you think of the new Honor 80 SE? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.