Honor 80 SE launches with 900 Dimensity, curved screen and 66W charging

In an event held this Wednesday morning, the Honor 80 SE was announced alongside its brothers Honor 80 and 80 Pro. Thinking to be more accessible, the new smartphone manages to deliver some specifications that can attract many consumers.

With a striking design and a glossy finish, the Honor 80 SE has a 6.67-inch curved OLED screen. This panel brings FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and there is still a hole to accommodate the 32 MP front camera.

O intermediary processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 900and it works with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, in addition to 256 GB of storage by default.