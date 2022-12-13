Honor 80 Pro +, nothing 200 but 160 MP and for selfies there will be two cameras

- Advertisement -

After the different indications of the end of October Digital Chat Station go back to the topic Honor 80 series. The Chinese insider touches on one of the most prominent themes of a smartphone, especially when there are high-end products at stake, and corrects the shot compared to what was filtered at the end of October. Not on the chips, which should be Dimensity 1080 for Honor 80, Snapdragon 778G for Honor 80 Pro and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for Honor 80 Pro +.

The rectification concerns the main camera of the latter, which was said to be 200 megapixel while now it seems that there will be one 160 megapixel camera. Nothing to wrap your head around, both because, as we often remember, the resolution of a camera says it all and its opposite with respect to quality, and because 160 megapixels are not few. But if the intention was to amaze fans and observers, the effective number will be missing.

Honor, however, can say and according to the insider it seems that it still means something different. This will be done on the opposite surface, which may well accommodate two selfie cameras of 50 megapixels each one of which could use the sensor IMX890 that Sony made official at the end of last month: it measures 1 / 1.56 inches, has a resolution of 50.3 megapixels, Quad Bayer filter and takes up the reins of the hugely popular IMX766. It is unclear whether the IMX890 will be used for the front cameras or in the rear assembly, but it should be from the Honor 80 Pro + match.

In two weeks, the company will hold a launch event in China. He only anticipated the fact that a top of the range will come out, but we don’t know anything else. Since it is held a few days after the Qualcomm event from which the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will come out, the number one suspect is a smartphone from the Magic5 series (or maybe all of them). The Honor 80 series has a slightly lower market positioning, so it should be made official in a separate event expected by the end of 2022.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HONOR 80 PRO +

display : AMOLED high refresh rate curved edges with 1.5K resolution (x.xxx x 1,200 pixels)

: AMOLED high refresh rate curved edges with 1.5K resolution (x.xxx x 1,200 pixels) chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 12 GB of RAM

: 12 GB of RAM cameras : main: 160 MP secondary rear or one of the front: 50.3 MP, 1 / 1.56 inch Sony IMX890 sensor dual front camera

: charging: 100 watts.

In the opening image the Honor 70 rear camera group.