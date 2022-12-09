Honor 80 Pocket expected to arrive in 2023 with opening mechanism equal to the Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung, OPPO and Huawei are expected to gain a new rival in 2023 in the folding segment with the launch of the Honor 80 Pocket, a smartphone that will debut the brand’s entry into the market share of flexible devices with flip opening, as is done by the Galaxy Z Flip4 released this year by the South Korean.
While it ushers in Honor’s arrival in a different form factor, this isn’t Honor’s first foldable, which recently introduced the Magic VS as a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold4. Despite rumors pointing to the upcoming launch of the 80 Pocket, for now there is no official information about the device, which should receive more leaks soon.
In the meantime, Honor fans interested in a foldable phone can invest in the flagship Magic VS, which features a 7.9-inch main screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 6.45 secondary refresh rate. inches with 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Under the back cover, the model sports the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset — octa-core up to 3.2 GHz with 4 nm lithography — along with the Adreno 730 GPU and up to 16 GB of RAM memory for background processes. Other highlights include three rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 12 with the MagicUI 7.0 interface.
The fact that the Honor Magic VS is powered by Qualcomm’s last generation platform suggests that the 80 Pocket model could bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but this has not been confirmed.
Do you intend to invest in a foldable smartphone in the coming months? Tell us, comment!
*Cover image: Galaxy Z Flip4.