Honor 80 Pocket expected to arrive in 2023 with opening mechanism equal to the Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung, OPPO and Huawei are expected to gain a new rival in 2023 in the folding segment with the launch of the Honor 80 Pocket, a smartphone that will debut the brand’s entry into the market share of flexible devices with flip opening, as is done by the Galaxy Z Flip4 released this year by the South Korean.

While it ushers in Honor’s arrival in a different form factor, this isn’t Honor’s first foldable, which recently introduced the Magic VS as a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold4. Despite rumors pointing to the upcoming launch of the 80 Pocket, for now there is no official information about the device, which should receive more leaks soon.