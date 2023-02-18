Honor 80 GT and Pad V8 Pro official soon: event next week

- Advertisement -

Honor has set the Chinese presentation date for Honor 80GT, what is expected to be a high-performance variant of the Honor 80 line that the company announced in late November. The range in this way should be complete, with the novelty that at this point could move the performance bar higher compared to the already powerful Honor 80 Pro which however does not have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

According to rumors Honor 80 GT should maintain the technical base by aiming for gaming through a display very defined and quick to update the images, so as to better “follow” the most agitated phases of the games. What is certain, and it is from the teaser published by the company, is that Honor 80 GT will differ aesthetically from the products already in the price list. The rear camera group, for example, will not have a circular but a rectangular structure, a solution that perhaps communicates greater concreteness.

On the same occasion, therefore during the Chinese event on Monday 26 December, a tablet should also come out. An enhanced version of Pad 8 that has also arrived in Italy a few weeks ago: it will be called Pad V8 Pro and should it be marketed in our area, it is possible that it will be proposed as Pad 8 Pro. A greater focus on performance is expected, with the adoption of the MediaTek chip Size 8100 and the MagicOS 7.0 on both, interface based on Android 13 official since the end of November.