Honor 70, you play in advance of the launch: chips and reloads revealed, and 5 photos arrive

In view of the launch of the range Honor 70, the company has chosen a communication strategy that is not unprecedented but certainly curious. After unveiling the date of the presentation, scheduled for Monday 30 May in China, the men of Honor day after day they anticipated part of the technical features, trying to get at least two clear advantages.

TWO NEWS IN ADVANCE, PLUS ONE

On one side we play in advance on indiscretions revealing what could be anticipated by third parties, on the other hand attention is kept high of enthusiasts who follow the technological news. After all, according to the rumors, the planned models are three – Honor 70, 70 Pro and 70 Pro + – but the various specifications that are gradually anticipated by the official channels are generically attributed to the “Honor 70 series” therefore to one of the three models, without precise references.

Thus a third effect is obtained, the chatter of enthusiasts. One of the possible doubts introduced by teaser of Honor concerns the chip of one of the three: one of the images depicts the Dimensity 9000 of MediaTek, but which of the three will end up “motorizing”? The rumors have the answer ready: Honor 70 Pro +since for the standard variant the very recent Snapdragon 7 Gen1 would be expected while for the Pro the MediaTek Dimensity 8000.

There fast charging cable from 100 watts – another specification officially anticipated in the last few hours – for the rumors it should be the prerogative of the two more expensive variants, instead Honor 70 should stop at “just” 66 watts. The third and final technical advance signed by the Chinese manufacturer concerns the Sony IMX800 sensor whose presence has been official for a few days anyway: at this point, however, it is almost certain that the first phone to use it will not be Xiaomi 12 Ultra but an Honor 70, indeed all three, always according to rumors.

FIVE SHOTS OF HONOR 70’S HUGE SONY IMX800

And there is one fourth anticipation, again provided by Honor but this time of a technical nature only “indirect”. Yes, because the company shared on Weibo five photographs taken by Sony’s huge IMX800, just to tease the fans on a very heartfelt and equally debated topic as that of photographic skills. Honor’s “pre-launch kit” also includes the rear view of one of the three Honor 70s that we have put as a cover: thanks to the anticipation of last week we can say with some certainty that this is the standard variant.

There is no doubt that the above are qualitatively very good photos. But the Sony IMX800 has one feature that stands out among the others: the huge one-inch sensor which shouldn’t make a difference to others when light abounds, as in the examples provided by Honor, but when there is little. The real strength of the Honor 70’s 54 megapixel main camera, in short, has remained hidden: it will come out later.