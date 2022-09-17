Honor 70 review, mid-range to whom?

- Advertisement -

Officially launched in Europe about ten days ago, honor-70-looks-like-a-huawei-smartphone-but-has-google-services/">Honor 70 is Honor’s new mid- smartphone , although, given the price and hardware equipment, I would say that the mid-range definition is also a little tight. We are talking about a product that goes to battle directly with some of the most interesting products of this 2022 , such as Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1, but also the Oppo Reno 8, which are however on another planet as regards the price.

I tell you right away: it is a smartphone that convinced me on a general level and that certainly has its good cards to play in an increasingly crowded and full of alternatives market segment. The strong point? Despite the small sacrifices, probably the salient element is the 58 megapixel main camera with the new Sony IMX800 sensor ; but I don’t want to reveal more, read on and I’ll tell you all the details.

SUMMARY

AESTHETICS, MATERIALS AND ERGONOMICS

DISPLAY

PERFORMANCE AND SOFTWARE

DATA SHEET

CAMERAS

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

CONSIDERATIONS

PROS AND CONS

- Advertisement -

AESTHETICS, MATERIALS AND ERGONOMICS

Among the elements that I most appreciated about this smartphone there is certainly everything related to the construction and the external appearance. I must say that from the moment you take it out of the box you immediately have the impression of having a premium smartphone in your hands . It will be thanks to the frosted glass on the back or this Emerald Green color, but the adjective that comes to mind is one and only “elegant”. Even the curved edges of the display, while not my favorite solution, help to increase this feeling of excellent workmanship and attention to detail.

As already mentioned, the front and back are made of glass and the opaque one on the back is also equipped with a crazy oleophobic treatment . I have tried in every way but leaving an imprint is practically impossible. The frame is made of plastic but I assure you that it is very difficult to distinguish it from a frame made of metal. The advantage is that in this way it is possible to contain the weight, which in fact stops at 178 grams.

Light, therefore, but also very thin, and all without sacrificing solidity. Fortunately, I never fell but the impression is still that of having a device in my hands that can withstand the stresses of everyday life without problems. Among other things, the display is protected by default by a good quality film and in the package there is a transparent cover that allows you to protect the smartphone without upsetting its design from the first moments. It may seem like a small thing but I always appreciate these precautions.

- Advertisement -

Even without a cover, however, it is not a slippery smartphone. Of course, given the size of the display, holding it firmly with one hand is not in any case the easiest operation , but if this happens you will still be helped by the curved and thinner edges that offer greater grip than other solutions.

At the base of the smartphone we then find a USB-C 2.0 without video output , flanked by the trolley for the double SIM card in nano format and the system speaker which, unfortunately, is only mono. Do not be too alarmed, however, the quality of the reproduced audio is still very good and the most important difference compared to stereo solutions is found in the volume which is obviously a little lower. Nothing that makes this smartphone unusable anyway.

The audio coming from the ear capsule during calls is also good. The interlocutor’s timbre is always faithful and the volume is quite high. The speakerphone, on the other hand, uses the system speaker with similar performance to the above for music playback.

- Advertisement -

If I really have to find a fault with this Honor 70 in terms of construction this is probably the lack of an IP certification of any kind that certifies its resistance to water and dust. Mind you, a few splashes of water like that of rain will not put him in crisis, but I would avoid taking a shower or washing it under running water.

DISPLAY

Well, moving on to something even more interesting I must necessarily talk about the display of this Honor 70. We are obviously talking about a 6.67-inch OLED panel which, as you may have guessed, is curved on the long sides. The resolution is 2400×1080 pixels, a FullHD + therefore, which offers a pixel density of over 300 dpi, more than enough for images that are always absolutely clear despite the wide diagonal.

We cannot forget the presence of the 120Hz refresh rate , which allows you to have a much smoother visual experience than the classic 60Hz. However, it is not an LTPO display and, precisely for this reason, the refresh rate can only vary between 60 and 120Hz. Let’s say that this is not such a penalizing feature if not for very slightly higher consumption compared to an alternative capable of dropping below 60Hz. Within the settings we find the possibility to choose between three different modes of use: Dynamic which automatically decides the frequency to be adopted, High, which sets the fixed 120Hz and Standard, which instead sets the 60Hz.

Having said that, we are still faced with a good quality panel that is able to reach a maximum luminance very close to 1000 nits. We are obviously talking about an HDR compatible display in the HDR10 + standard and generally equipped with good color reproduction accuracy. In the Normal mode we have quite contained values ​​in the Delta E measurement of the colors with an average value that is below the critical threshold, testifying to a correct factory calibration. In this mode the reproduced color space is, by extension, very similar to the DCI P3 standard.

With the intense mode the color space widens further going beyond the limits of the latter but at the same time leading to slightly too saturated shades. The “wow” effect is guaranteed but if you prefer more faithful colors, the normal mode is the one for you. In everyday use it is therefore a very good panel, able to meet everyone’s needs and which will allow you to view information without problems even under sunlight.

PERFORMANCE AND SOFTWARE

A very good display therefore, as well as good, indeed excellent, are also the performances. The hardware compartment of this Honor 70 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + , a slightly enhanced version of the 778G, as well as a chipset capable of guaranteeing a very good balance between performance and consumption. The SoC is then accompanied here by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage on UFS 3.1 memories ; in this regard, make your evaluations well during the purchase phase because there is no memory expansion.

What to say? This is an equipment that can easily meet the performance needs of 99%, and perhaps more, of users. You will hardly find yourself in difficulty, and indeed, everything is handled so easily that I have hardly ever heard it warm up in an obvious way. Apps open quickly and multitasking is handled without complications. In the background we can keep 4-5 applications open but even those no longer available open very quickly. I’ll tell you more, in some cases I was really amazed at how fast and responsive this smartphone was, partly thanks to the 120Hz display and a well-optimized software.

TECHNICAL SHEET

soc: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, octa-core (1 Cortex-A78 2,5 GHz + 3 Cortex-A78 2,4 GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 1,8 GHz), gpu Adreno 642L

display: 6,67″, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixel), OLED, 120Hz

memory configurations: 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage

rear camera: main with 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor, lens with f / 1.9 aperture ultra wide angle with 50MP sensor, optics with f / 2.2 aperture 2MP sensor with f / 2.4 optics for depth of field detection

front camera: 32MP, lens with f / 2.4 aperture

connettività: 5G, Dual SIM WiFi a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/Glonass/Agps/Beidou, NFC

security: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

battery: 4800mAh fast charging support 66W

dimensions: 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91

weight: 178 grams

OS: Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12

No problem then even with the main games, which are reproduced in an absolutely adequate way and with more than satisfactory performance. Even on the GPU side we have in fact an Adreno 642L , which is not the most powerful solution on the market but which still manages to support all the most common operations without any problem.

And there is also nothing missing from the point of view of connections. There is Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and even WiFi 6 , as well as compatibility with 5G networks of course. In this regard I can also tell you that the connectivity is good, I have never had reception problems and the signal is hooked up and maintained without problems in most situations. In short, what is expected from a product of this market segment.

It should no longer be questioned but it is right that I also point out that there is support for Level 1 Widevine DRM which will allow you to stream videos from major platforms without limitations.

I then spend a few words about the fingerprint recognition sensor which is absolutely fast and accurate but which, in my view, is positioned a little too low. Now, it’s not overly uncomfortable, but surely if it had been placed a little higher the ergonomics would have helped. Details, I know, but it is now difficult to find major defects in these products.

If, on the other hand, you have some doubts at the software level due to past events related to the “cousin” brand, you can rest assured. Honor has definitively separated from Huawei and with this step has maintained the possibility of using the infamous Google services on their smartphones, and with them, of course, all the apps of the Mountain View giant. No restrictions therefore, despite a Magic UI that is still very, very similar to Huawei’s EMUI. Let’s say that defining it identical is not so wrong, and it is not necessarily bad.

Yes, because the Huawei interface has always had its admirers and the new Honor can therefore become the perfect replacement for the old smartphone for all those nostalgic for products with EMUI. We are therefore talking about a complete and absolutely optimized interface, with everything you need, and maybe something too much. In 2022, a smartphone arriving on the European market, in my opinion, no longer has to suffer from the Chinese legacy of games and pre-installed third-party apps. It is not necessary and they only serve to “dirty” the UI.

As for the update policy, Honor adopts a rather stantard strategy: two major releases and three years of patches. Let’s say it’s ok but you can certainly do better, also because the competition is doing well in this sense.

CAMERAS

And here we are talking about what is probably the most interesting aspect, or in any case the real novelty, of this Honor 70, or the photographic sector. I am referring in particular to the sensor that hides under the main wide lens, the new Sony IMX 800. It is a 54 megapixel sensor with a size of 1 / 1.49 inches. It is not as huge as the “almost 1 inch” sensor of the Xiaomi 12s Ultra but it is still larger than that of many even higher-end competitors, such as Galaxy S22 or Oppo Find X5 Pro. You will therefore understand that finding this sensor on a mid-to-high-end product certainly makes noise.

The main camera from 58 megapixel is then added an ultra-wide from 50 megapixel, with focus that allows it to also take pictures in macro mode, and a third 2 megapixel cam which is the classic camera dedicated to the collection of information on the shallow depth of field. The only real renunciation of this sector therefore remains, in my opinion, the lack of optical stabilization; pity, it could have been even more interesting but the results are still excellent.

During the day, both the main and ultra-wide cameras guarantee excellent performance . In well-lit environments, the photos taken are very clear and rich in details, characterized by charged colors without ever being too saturated and unnatural, as instead happens in some smartphones of this range that tend to emphasize to hide the defects. The management of highlights and backlight is also very good; the HDR we get is in fact always effective to keep the details both in the light and in the shadow areas without ever being excessive. The focusing speed is also very good and I must say that in the presence of well-lit environments the lack of optical stabilization is not noticeable at all.

The speech is a little different for what concerns the photos taken in the evening , in poorly lit environments, or in any case in the presence of little light. On these occasions you can decide to shoot with the classic mode but you will have to be very careful about the movements, or you can rely on the night mode which, for its part, is still quite effective in compensating for the inevitable micro-movements of the hand. The photos taken in these conditions with the main camera are however of a very good standard. I was particularly struck by the white balance, always very close to reality,and more generally the management of light sources. Even at the level of details we can not complain, thanks above all to a background noise that remains contained even in the most difficult situations. Are we at the levels of the best top of the range? Obviously not, but compared to products in the same price range, the performance of the main camera is in my opinion superior in many cases, even considering the absence of optical stabilization.

Speech a little different if we talk about the wide angle that still manages to offer good shots but which, inevitably, produces a little higher background noise, which has as a natural consequence the production of details that are certainly more spread than what we get with the main cam. In short, there are still photos that are good to share on social networks and to review on the smartphone screen, which is what you will do in 99.9% of cases.

Frontally, inside a hole in the center of the display, we find the 32 megapixel front camera that guarantees good quality in most situations. Let’s say that we are quietly in the average of the other solutions in the same price range with the only drawback given by the maximum resolution of the videos which is only 1080p at 30fps, too bad.

Videos that can instead be shot with the main camera up to a maximum resolution of 4k to 30fps. The results obtained by shooting videos with the main camera are good. The biggest limitation obviously lies in the lack of optical stabilization but even here the EIS does its job effectively by greatly reducing vibrations and involuntary movements; all with a small price to pay which translates into a less than excellent fluidity. In fact, in panning movements they are a little jerky and, in my view, the cause is to be found in the compensation of the electronic stabilization. At the level of image quality, however, absolutely nothing to say, the frames are sharp, the contrast is good and the colors bright, in addition to this we have a fast focus and a reactive and effective exposure compensation.

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

Well, I have already repeated to you several times that one of the advantages of this smarpthone is the ability to combine performance with low consumption. The battery inside Honor 70 offers a capacity of 4800 mAh which are not the 5000 mAh of some competitors but which still manage to guarantee a respectable autonomy. With a use that we could define as standard you arrive in the evening without any problem with even a good percentage of battery still available. In case of need, with some small tricks such as reducing the refresh rate to fixed 60Hz, we can also be able to cover two days of use.

In any case, should it be necessary, we have support for fast charging with the charger in the pack that is capable of delivering up to 66W. The latter therefore allows us to fully recharge the battery in just over 50 minutes with 60% charge which can be reached in just 20 minutes. In short, in an emergency you just need a quick charger and in a few minutes you will be saved for all the time necessary.

CONSIDERATIONS

And as always we have come to the time to draw conclusions, but first of all we have to understand when this Honor 70 costs. Very simple: 549 euros in the 8 GB of RAM version and 128 GB of storage which rise to 599 for the 8 GB version. of RAM and 256 of storage . Considering the historical moment and the production and distribution costs that have obviously risen, it is not a price that I consider exaggerated; it is also true that, compared with the past, it can certainly appear as a high price. Also because, however, there are some small sacrifices; starting from the lack of an IP certification, passing through the mono audio only and a “homework” update policy. If I have to give you a reference figure at which I would recommend it without problems I tell you 499 euros.

HONOR 70 5G Smartphone, 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 Inch 120 Hz Curved OLED Display, 54 MP Triple Rear Camera with Android 12, 4800 mAh Battery + 66W Fast Charging, Emerald Green

549 €

HIHONOR PURCHASE LINK at € 479 with discount code below

And Honor knows very well that to worry the competition this is the correct amount, so much so that on the occasion of the launch and until September 30, by purchasing Honor 70 on the hihonor website, the discount code AHONOR70PR is active which allows you to get 70 euros discount, a pair of Earbuds 3 Pro headphones worth 199 euros and a cover from around 20 euros. Needless to tell you that under these conditions I would do more than a thought, especially if you are looking for a reliable product that takes good photos under 500 euros.

PROS AND CONS

Excellent performance Good autonomy Main camera performance Sophisticated aesthetics and low weight

No IP certification Audio Mono Greedy update policy

VOTE: 8