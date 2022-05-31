Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+: new high-end phones with photography, fast charging and flag design

After the Honor 60, the company previously associated with Huawei has announced a new batch of high-end phones in the Honor 70 series, with three new models. They arrive Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+.

The new Honor 70 are high-end phones with similar designs and features. The main bet of these terminals is in photography, with an emphasis also on the battery and a brutal fast charge.

Technical sheet of the Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+

FullHD+

120Hz OLED 6.78″

FullHD+

120Hz OLED 6.78″

FullHD+

120Hz Dimensions and weight 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm

178g 163.9 x 74.6 x 8.18mm

192g 163.9 x 74.6 x 8.18mm

192g Processor Snapdragon 778G+ Dimension 8000 Dimension 9000 RAM 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB Storage 256 / 512GB 256 / 512GB 256GB Frontal camera 32MP f/2.4 50MP f/2.4 50MP f/2.4 Rear camera 54MP f/1.9

50 MP f/2.2 UGA and macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh 54MP f/1.9

50 MP f/2.2 UGA and macro

8MP f/2.4 telephoto 3x 54MP f/1.9

50 MP f/2.2 UGA and macro

8MP f/2.4 telephoto 3x Drums 4,800mAh

66W fast charge 4,500mAh

100W fast charge 4,500mAh

100W fast charge Operating system android 12

MagicUI 6.1 android 12

MagicUI 6.1 android 12

MagicUI 6.1 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen

stereo speakers Fingerprint reader under the screen

stereo speakers Price From 376 euros to change From 516 euros to change From 600 euros to change

Honor 70

The Honor 70 is the most modest terminal that has been announced today, being the direct successor to last year’s Honor 60 5G and an evolution of it. It is the only one of the trio that has a Qualcomm processor, a Snapdragon 778G+ which can be combined with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

All three Honor have a similar screen: OLED, Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 120 Hzalthough the Honor 70 is the only one in which the diagonal is 6.62 inches, with less tight edges than in the Pro models. The screen includes the fingerprint reader under its surface.

The Honor 70 series is quite focused on photography, something that is evident in the 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera and the rear camera with 54 megapixel main sensorwith a 50-megapixel wide angle and a third 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

With Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 preinstalled, the Honor 70 mounts a screen with 4,800 mAh capacity that supports 66W fast charging and it is available in several colors and designs, some of them with a pattern on the back.

Honor 70Pro

A step above the Honor 70 is the Honor 70 Pro, which changes the processor brand, this time betting on a MediaTek Dimension 8000again paired with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage.

The screen is similar, although this time the panel OLED is 6.78 inches and with even smaller borders. The panel still has Full HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

In the Honor 70 Pro reinforcements arrive in photography. In front, the camera for selfies goes up to 50 megapixels, while behind the two main sensors of 54 and 50 megapixels are maintained, but the 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Other changes to the Honor 70 Pro are found in its battery, which is 4,500 mAh and supports 100W fast charging. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0 and includes stereo speakers.

Honor 70 Pro+

Finally we have the top model, which is really very similar to the Honor 70 Pro+ except for some small details. The main one is that on this occasion the chosen processor is a MediaTek Dimension 9000. There are versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Interestingly, there is no 512 GB version.

The screen of the Honor 70 Pro+ is identical to that of the Honor 70 Pro, so we have a panel 6.78-inch OLED, Full HD + and 120 Hz that incorporates the 50 megapixel front camera perforated in its center.

There are also no differences in the cameras, so that we once again have a triple combination with 54 megapixel main sensor50-megapixel wide-angle that doubles as macro, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The Honor 70 Pro+ offer is completed with a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh that supports 100W fast chargingstereo speakers, fingerprint reader under the screen and Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1.

Versions and prices of the Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+

The Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro + have been presented for the moment in China, although there are many ballots for them to end up being global later. These are all the versions and their corresponding prices:

Honor 70 8+256GB : 2,699 yuan, about 376 euros to change.

Honor 70 12+256GB : 2,999 yuan, about 418 euros to change.

Honor 70 12+512GB : 3,399 yuan, about 474 euros to change.

Honor 70 Pro 8+256GB : 3,699 yuan, about 516 euros to change.

Honor 70 Pro 12+256GB : 3,999 yuan, about 558 euros to change.

Honor 70 Pro 12+512GB : 4,399 yuan, about 614 euros to change.

Honor 70 Pro+ 8+256GB : 4,299 yuan, about 600 euros to change.

Honor 70 Pro+ 12+256GB: 4,599 yuan, about 642 euros to change.

