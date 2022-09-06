honor 70 available in italy: specifications, price and preview

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of IFA 2022 has also officially launched on the European market, obviously including , his new Honor 70, a medium to high-end solution. It is a product that is part of an extremely crowded segment of the market, within which being able to emerge is a considerable challenge. To succeed in the enterprise, the Chinese company focuses first of all on two elements: the design and the cameras. After trying it for a few hours we tell you what our first impressions are.

- Advertisement - Honor 70 73.3 x 161.4 x 7.91 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Honor 60 73.3 x 161.4 x 8 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Honor 50 73.8 x 160 x 7.8 mm

6.57 inches – 2340×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

TOP DESIGN AND MATERIALS

- Advertisement -

From the moment you take it out of the box for the first time Honor 70 proves to be a really well-built smartphone with an absolutely refined design and sober, at least in the version at our disposal (Emerald Green). The matte finish of the glass that covers the back of the smartphone makes it practically impossible to leave fingerprints on the body, a symptom of a definitely effective oleophobic treatment.

The dimensions are certainly not contained, on the other hand the display is very large and it was therefore impossible to further reduce the size. However, it remains a smartphone quite thin (7.9 mm) and, considering the generous dimensions, not too heavy; we talk less of 180 grams. There is no IP certification that certifies its resistance to water or dust infiltration.

On the front we find a display from 6.67 inches with slightly curved long sides, you may like it or not but it is an undoubtedly effective expedient in making the bezels appear even thinner than they really are. An excellent panel also for what concerns the rendering of images, with a maximum brightness of about 1000 nit and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Let’s talk about a panel OLED but since it is not an LTPO, the refresh rate can only be adjusted to 60 or 120 Hz, with the appropriate item in the settings that allows you to adjust the parameter on three different levels: 60Hz, 120Hz or dynamic. At first glance it would seem a good quality display but we obviously reserve the right to give you a more complete judgment during the review phase.

- Advertisement -

The frame of the product is made entirely of metal and along it we find the power button, the volume rocker, the USB-C, the speaker slot and the trolley for the double nano-SIM. There is obviously no audio jack while the audio is stereo but the speaker of the ear capsule is used as the second speaker.

Speaking of ergonomics, I can tell you that despite the size and the satin finish this is not an overly slippery smartphone, perhaps also thanks to the thin side frames that offer greater grip. In the package, however, we find a classic transparent silicone cover that does not ruin the design but guarantees discreet protection.

DATA SHEET

soc: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, octa-core (1 Cortex-A78 2,5 GHz + 3 Cortex-A78 2,4 GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 1,8 GHz), Adreno 642L gpu

display: 6.67 “, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), OLED, 120Hz

memory configurations: 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage

rear camera: main with 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor, lens with f / 1.9 aperture ultra wide angle with 50MP sensor, optics with f / 2.2 aperture 2MP sensor with f / 2.4 optics for depth of field detection

front camera: 32MP, lens with f / 2.4 aperture

connectivity: 5G, Dual SIM WiFi a / b / g / n / ac / ax dual band, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / Glonass / Agps / Beidou, NFC

security: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

battery: 4800 mAh fast charging support 66W

dimensions: 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91

weight: 178 grams

OS: Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12

SNAPDRAGON 778 AND NEW SONY IMX800 SENSOR

But let’s get to the point, under the body of this Honor 70 we find a processor Qualcommto be precise one Snapdragon 778G +, a slightly revised and optimized version of the “standard” 778G, as well as, in my view, a SoC that offers the right combination of performance and consumption. From the first moments of use you are faced with a responsive smartphone able to manage the interface, the opening of applications and their use without any problem.

Next to the Qualcomm SoC we find then 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage depending on the version chosen. There is no possibility to expand the memory but given the initial cut it shouldn’t be a big problem. As for connectivity we then have the WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and obviously there is no lack of compatibility with 5G networks thanks to the integrated modem.

The battery is another of the elements that differentiate this Honor 70 from Honor 50. It goes from 4400 mAh to 4800 mAh, an important increase that should guarantee excellent autonomy also by virtue of a not excessively energy-intensive SoC. There is obviously fast charging, with the charger in the box that can deliver up to 66W of power. On the other hand, there is no Wireless charging and therefore not even the reverse one.

We said at the beginning that one of the features that Honor focuses on to break through the medium-high range of the market is the camera and actually, at least on paper, this Honor 70 offers specifications that should guarantee excellent results in the photographic field. Starting with the main camera that offers the new 54 megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor accompanied by a lens with opening f / 1.9, unfortunately there is no optical stabilization but from the first shots this module does not seem to suffer in a particular way.

Next to the main cam we then have a second sensor from 50 megapixels with wide angle lens and a third 2-megapixel camera placed there to gather depth-of-field information. And, again from the first images captured, it seems that the portrait mode is able to churn out excellent shots, characterized above all by a very natural bokeh effect.

On the front we then have the classic hole in the center of the display under which the selfie cam with a 32 megapixel sensor. With the main camera, as well as with the front one, it is then possible to shoot videos with a maximum resolution of 4K at 30 fps.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

HONOR 70 will soon be in Italy on the following platforms:

Hihonor.com : HONOR 70 will be available in preorder from 2 to 9 September in green, black and silver at a price of € 549.90 for the 8 + 128 GB version and € 599.90 for the 8-256 GB version . For fans, the site will present a reserved area with various exclusive offers and a € 50.00 discount coupon. It will also be possible to take advantage of the advantageous bundle to buy HONOR 70 together with HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro and a special cover. Find out more at this link.

: HONOR 70 will be available in preorder from 2 to 9 September in green, black and silver at a price of . For fans, the site will present a reserved area with various exclusive offers and a € 50.00 discount coupon. It will also be possible to take advantage of the advantageous bundle to buy HONOR 70 together with HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro and a special cover. Find out more at this link. Amazon: HONOR 70 will be available on Amazon at a price of € 549.90 at this in the green and black versions.

HONOR 70 will also be available for purchase in offline stores: starting from 2 September in the main specialized stores and at Vodafone and Wind3 operators.

HONOR 70 5G Smartphone, 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 Inch 120 Hz Curved OLED Display, 54 MP Triple Rear Camera with Android 12, 4800 mAh Battery + 66W Fast Charging, Emerald Green

Amazon

549 € See offer

HONOR 70 5G Smartphone, 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 Inch 120 Hz Curved OLED Display, 54 MP Triple Rear Camera with Android 12, 4800 mAh Battery + 66W Fast Charging, Midnight Black

Amazon

549 € See offer

Honor 70

Honor

€ 549 See offer VIDEO