Honor 70 arriving on May 30: let’s take stock of the new range

You know, the market does not wait, and if the Honor 60 series made its debut just six months ago (not even), everything is ready for the announcement of the new range. The news is certain: no rumors, no previews of some expert leaker on Weibo. The communication always appeared on the Chinese social network, yes, but this time on the official channel of the brand which lets us glimpse one of the protagonists of the event in a short clip attached to the post.

Appointment therefore at 19:30 Chinese time 30 May, 13:30 in Italy. Honor 70 should be joined by some variants, that is 70 Pro and 70 Pro Plus (or 70 SE?), but in this case there are no certainties and you have to rely on what the rumors refer. To base ourselves on something more concrete, just look at the screen extracted from the short video, as well as the advertising image published on Weibo by Honor.

54MP MAIN CAMERA

Starting from the back of the body, made with a diamond pattern which, we are sure, will offer pleasant plays of color and light. And then there is the camera, indeed, the cameras: will be three, two inside the first module, the third in the second module together with the LED flash. The written AI Matrix Camera helps us understand something more: the main cam will be from 54MP with aperture 1 / 1.9 And 1 / 1.49 “sensor. A step back in terms of the number of MPs since Honor 60 and 60 Pro have a 108MP camera, but this does not necessarily mean we will have poorer results, on the contrary. There are those who hypothesize that this 54MP is the result of a direct collaboration with Sony precisely to offer users an adequate tool for taking quality photos.

For the rest, let’s rely on rumors: the platform should / could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 which will be officially announced tomorrow, May 20, as a display instead we are talking about a 6.67 “OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.