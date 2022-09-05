Honor 70 and Pad 8 arrive in Europe: specifications and first information on prices

- Advertisement -

It’s time for something new in the house honor-of-samsung/">Honor, all dedicated to the international market now that the brand has definitively separated from the (former) parent company Huawei. Starting from Honor 70 which after the debut in China at the end of May together with the Pro and Pro Plus variants is preparing to also in Italy included.

And that’s not all, because the Asian brand is also ready to bring Pad 8 to the Old Continent, a tablet originally presented last month and equipped with 8 speakers and DTS: X Ultra support.

- Advertisement -

HONOR 70

The appointment is for September 2nd at 5pm Italian time. Honor 70 will be announced again – this time for Europe – during IFA 2022. In the UK the selling price is £ 479.99 (568 euros) for the 8 / 128GB version, for the other countries of the euro area there is no information except that on the official website it is enough to register to obtain 50 euro voucher to spend on the purchase (Italy included).

- Advertisement -

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display FHD + Super Curved, the processor is hidden under the body Snapdragon 778G Plus by Qualcomm flanked by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The battery from 4,800mAh supports SuperCharge charging a 66Wthe operating system is Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 customization.

As for the cameras, we find one on the front 32MP with aperture f / 2.4, on the back a triptych consisting of 54MP IMX800 + 50MP ultra wide angle + 2MP for depth. In short:

display: 6.67 “FHD + OLED, 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67 “FHD + OLED, 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 778G Plus memory: 8 / 128GB

8 / 128GB connectivity: 5G, dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G, dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 32MP, f / 2.4 rear: 54MP main IMX800, f / 1.9 50MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 2MP depth, f / 2.4

battery: 4,800mAh 66W

4,800mAh 66W OS: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 dimensions and weight: 161,4×73,3×7,91mm for 178g

161,4×73,3×7,91mm for 178g colors: Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black

HONOR PAD 8

- Advertisement -

Honor Pad 8, tablet from 12 inches equipped with Snapdragon 680 processor, rear and front camera from 5MPbattery from 7.250mAh And eight speakers with 8.8cm3 resonance chamber, Honor Histen and DTS: X Ultra systems. Also in this case it is the British portal to provide us with some information on the sale price: it is proposed in the 4 / 128GB format at 249.99 pounds, approximately 296 euros.

display: 12 “2000×1200 LCD

12 “2000×1200 LCD mobile platform: Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 680 memory: 4 / 128GB

4 / 128GB OS: Android 12 with MagicUI 6.1

Android 12 with MagicUI 6.1 connectivity: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 audio: 8x speaker, Honor Histen, DTS: X Ultra

8x speaker, Honor Histen, DTS: X Ultra battery: 7.250mAH

7.250mAH cameras: front: 5MP rear: 5MP

dimensions and weight: 278.54×174.06×6.9mm for 520g

278.54×174.06×6.9mm for 520g colors: Blue Hour

Honor 70 is available online from Amazon at 614 euros. (updated August 25, 2022, 4:47 pm)