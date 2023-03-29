Honor 60 Lite: 6.5″ screen, Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G and 5,000 mAh battery for €249

- Advertisement -

Honor today announced the launch of HONOR 70 Lite in Spain, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chip, one of the best camera systems in the mid-range and an elegant design, as well as including a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

In this way, arrives to position itself as one of the new benchmarks in the mid-range smartphone sector, already available in Spain from €249.

Elegant design with a surround screen

HONOR 70 Lite is comprised of a sleek design and wrap-around screen surrounded by flat edges that bring a sharp look to the device.

Equipped with rounded corners on all four sides for a comfortable grip, it’s very easy to use and fit in the palm of your hand. With the fingerprint on the side, HONOR 70 Lite offers a fast and secure way to easily unlock your phone.

In addition, HONOR 70 Lite has a 6.5-inch HONOR FullView display to give users an immersive experience when viewing photos, videos, movies, and more. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the smartphone features built-in technology to effectively reduce harmful blue light emission.

With a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz, higher than many devices at its price point, the device delivers smoother visuals for a superior gaming and browsing experience.

Photographic performance and video

In addition to an 8MP front camera, HONOR 70 Lite features a 50MP triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera.

In order for users to produce impressive video content, HONOR 70 Lite features Dual-View Video Recording that captures dual perspectives using the front camera and rear camera at the same time, giving users even more options and flexibility. to express your creativity.

Great performance thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset

HONOR 70 Lite is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset. Offering enhanced connectivity and processing speed, the device enables users to enjoy seamless productivity at all times.

Also equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo in the 4GB RAM model, HONOR 70 Lite converts 3GB of RAM storage respectively, which expands the RAM to offer a smoother operating experience.

HONOR RAM Turbo prevents background processes from terminating when users switch apps, allowing users to run apps faster without having to launch them again.

Long-term battery and enhanced features for a smooth user experience

HONOR 70 Lite is equipped with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. On a single charge, the device offers up to 19 hours of video playback, 26 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of gaming or 52 hours of calls, allowing users to stay connected and entertained throughout the day.

What’s more, users can be sure of the HONOR 70 Lite’s battery performance together with the 22.5W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, featuring HONOR’s fast charging and battery optimization technology, for a full day of daily use.

As for its storage capacity of up to 128 GB, HONOR 70 Lite can store more than 28,000 photos, 11,000 songs or 450 HD videos on the device. And as if that weren’t enough, HONOR 70 Lite also supports microSD cards of up to 1TB capacity, making it a very convenient option for users who want to save and access their files without worrying about running out of storage space.

With Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12, HONOR 70 Lite offers a host of smart features such as HONOR Share to quickly and wirelessly transfer files between different devices, helping users achieve greater productivity.

Prices and availability HONOR 70 Lite

HONOR 70 Lite arrives in Spain in three striking colors: silver, blue and black.

Starting today HONOR 70 Lite is available for purchase via HiHonor for a price of €249, although users will be able to purchase it at a special launch price of €199 thanks to a discount coupon of €50.



