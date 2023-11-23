Honor 100 announced with a revolutionary chip: you will never lose coverage

The end of the year is always important for Chinese manufacturers, and this explains why in recent weeks such important devices as the Xiaomi 14 or the new Redmagic 9 Pro have been announced.

Now, another model joins the list, although this one is very different and will not be a direct competitor to those cutting-edge models; in fact, the Honor 100 points to the mid-range How good results it has given the company that separated from Huawei to start its own path.

That doesn’t mean that the Honor 100 isn’t a remarkable phone; Quite the opposite, since it has the honor of launching two components that we will probably see in many more phones in the coming months.

To begin with, the Honor 100 is the first mobile phone on the market based on the new Qualcomm processor for the mid-range, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This means that you will be able to enjoy the power and efficiency improvements of the new chip, which is accompanied by an Adreno 720 graphics card. The processor has a high-performance Cortex A715 core capable of reaching a frequency of 3.15 Ghz, three that reach 2.4 GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores at 1.8 GHz for maximum efficiency.

Although this will be an important processor for the mid-range, the Honor 100’s other big advance may be even more important: a chip designed by Honor to improve connectivity. In many cases, the quality of the connection depends largely on the antenna to which we are connected, especially if we are moving quickly like in a car or a train.

The Honor C1 has been designed to determine the best cell tower to connect to at all times, to always obtain the highest speed and the fewest interruptions; and if there is no good option, it can switch to a WiFi connection automatically and without the user noticing. Honor claims that the C1’s work will be especially noticeable on board high-speed trains, where it will be possible to make calls without interruptions, as well as in the subway and in elevators, where it will be possible to surf the Internet and watch video.

Regarding the rest of the sections, the Honor 100 is based on a 6.7-inch OLED screen with curved edges with 1220p resolution. It has two cameras, a main sensor 50 Mpx Sony IMX906 with optical stabilization, and a 12 Mpx wide angle with a viewing angle of 112 degrees. The selfie camera stands out for its 50 Mpx resolution.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and it comes with MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13 by default. The battery is 5,000 mAh and fast charging reaches 100 W. The price will be 2,499 yuan (322 euros), and its launch in Spain has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to the basic model, the Honor 100 Pro has also been presented, with a slightly different design and more advanced hardware components. For example, the processor is now a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the most cutting-edge version of the last generation from Qualcomm, and comes with 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The processor change comes hand in hand with an improvement in internal cooling.

The screen is similar but slightly larger, 6.78 inches; although what really draws attention is that the screen hole is now doublesince in addition to the 50 Mpx Sony IMX 816 front camera, an additional 2 Mpx sensor is included, although it is not clear if it is for depth or for facial recognition.

On the back, the same cameras of the Honor 100 are maintained but a 32 Mpx sensor with zoom capable of reaching 50x magnification, although it is not clear how far the optical zoom goes. In addition to 100W fast charging, 66W wireless charging is included.

The Honor 100 Pro will start at 3,399 yuan (438 euros), and like its ‘little brother’, it still does not have a launch date in Spain.