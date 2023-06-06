Honda confirms 2024 Acura ZDX as the brand’s first electric car with Google apps

- Advertisement -

Honda has confirmed that the Acura ZDX 2024 will be, in addition to its premium division’s first bet on the electric car market, its next vehicle. natively running Google apps. The model will leave the factory with services that include Maps, Assistant and other applications available on Google Play. The brand’s first electric utility will have on-board services in all its versions. Cars that support Google Automotive Services (“Google Automotive Services”) carry the “Google Built-in” brand, which consists of a suite with the company’s main applications integrated into the vehicle’s operating system.

The Acura ZDX 2024 will have optimizations in its system to guarantee a differentiated experience for its users. Honda claims the SUV will have an “enhanced version” of Google Maps with additional features, such as custom route planning that will focus on finding charging stations en route to minimize travel time. - Advertisement - This won’t be the first time that Honda has offered Google software embedded in one of its cars, as several models in its portfolio are compatible with Android Auto and Android Automotive OS, but with Google Built-in, there will be additional functions that will offer more driver conveniences, such as Google Assistant voice commands. Spain will invest 11,000 million euros in microchips and semiconductors. They’re very few