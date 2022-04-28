‘Homophobic’ gangs ‘prowling’ city centre streets looking for people to attack, says TD

Violent homophobic gangs are prowling Dublin’s streets looking for people to attack at night, a TD has told the Dail.

Earlier this month a young Lucan man was left with a broken leg and a fractured eye socket after an alleged homophobic attack in Dublin city centre.

Evan Somers was walking down Dame Street with his cousin and his cousin’s boyfriend when he was subjected to homophobic abuse and viciously attacked.

Fianna Fail TD for Dublin Bay South Jim O’Callaghan warned it is only a matter of time before a tourist is killed and Dublin “gets a terrible name” internationally.









He said: “A dangerous level of unprovoked and gratuitous violence is being perpetrated against people who are socialising in Dublin at night time.

“We need to understand what is happening. Gangs of youths who believe they are immune to apprehension are prowling Dublin city at night time looking for people to attack.

He added: “They are misogynistic towards women, they are homophobic towards gay people and they are particularly seeking to target men in their late teens to their 30s who are on their own or just with one other person.”

Deputy O’Callaghan urged a stronger garda presence on streets at night time is needed to stop a potential killing that could hurt the tourism industry and foreign direct investment.

He said: “I fear that we will not get a strong enough response until regrettably a tourist is killed in this city. If it is not checked or challenged, Dublin will get a terrible name as a place of violence.

“It will damage our tourism industry and will also damage us as a place for foreign direct investment. We need tougher and stronger policing and stronger sentencing.”

