Homicidal All-Stars will arrive at the end of the year

The world is going to shit and maybe I’ll live to see All- came true. The game of Artificer and that will publish Good Shepherd Entertainment He proposes us to participate in the definitive reality show, a cross between manhunt and The Running Man.

Our mission will be to survive the episode by overcoming traps, obstacles and, of course, assassins. All this while there is an audience to please either on our part, to win over some fans, as part of the show’s producers, who will not hesitate to break the rules to keep the public hooked.

We are facing tactical combats in which we can assemble our squad of characters, each one with their skill tree and different weapons that we will have to make the most of to survive. After the episode, it will be time to rest, vent in the confessional, get sponsorships and even talk to the team that runs the show.

Homicidal All-Stars It will at the end of this year on PC and we assume that if things do not go too badly, it will also end up on consoles.