HomePod OS 16: Little information from Apple

In addition to iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, a new operating system is now available for the Siri speaker. What it can do is only partially clear.

and HomePod mini owners should also take a look at the update function of their devices. Since last week, a new HomePod OS version 16 has been available for download for the two Siri speakers – only one of which is currently officially on the market. As usual, depending on the setup, it comes to the devices either automatically (default setting) or manually via the Home app (on iPhone, iPad or Mac). Sometimes, however, the automatic does not work, which was also the case with a device in the editorial office.

from Apple, but important nonetheless

The update is distributed by Apple with little information. While this is (unfortunately) not uncommon for HomePod OS updates, it is fairly ugly for a well-rounded release – and all the more surprising given that Apple even conducted a HomePod OS beta test this time. The manufacturer only says that the HomePod OS software includes 16 “fundamental performance and stability improvements”. Apple also did not provide any information on security-related innovations.

Despite Apple’s reticence, HomePod OS 16 should be installed as soon as possible. It lays the foundation for new functions that the group intends to implement for its smart home system by the end of this year. This includes, in particular, support for the new Matter standard, which is intended to provide significantly more compatibility between devices from different manufacturers, including Alexa and Google Assistant. This change is accompanied by a “new technical basis” for HomeKit, which should make the entire system more stable.

Home app drilled – so far only on the iPhone

Meanwhile, the Home app on the iPhone has already been redesigned – as part of iOS 16. Since neither iPadOS 16 nor macOS 13 Ventura are already available – both are coming in October – you can only admire this look on the smartphone. A lot has happened here, both optically and in terms of operation. Apple divides the devices differently, which takes some getting used to at first, but should provide a better overview in the longer term.

The operation of the tiles or buttons has also changed – the icon is now the on/off button, the written information next to it is used for fine adjustment. A long press opens the settings of the respective device. In addition, the size of the individual tiles can be changed for the first time; the overall settings have also been overhauled. There are also new background images and the option to arrange the device sequence. The new Home app also runs on HomePod OS 15 – anything else would also be problematic, since you need it for the update. In practice, however, there may be incompatibilities, with some devices responding more slowly than usual. This is one of the reasons why, as mentioned, an early update to HomePod OS 16 is a good idea.

(bsc)

