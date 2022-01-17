HomePod on battery? Apple had thought of it

HomePod mini, to date, has remained the only speaker sold by Apple after even the Pill + by Beats which is not “smart” like the HomePod but still has an integrated battery that allows it to be used even without being connected to a power source.

According to what was stated by Mark Gurman Bloomberg in the latest edition of its weekly newsletter Power On, in Cupertino they would have already discussed internally and prototyped in recent years a sort of battery-powered HomePod whose development, evidently, would not have continued.

It is difficult to hypothesize at this point that Apple can actually bring one to the market in the short term even if the exit of the Pill + still leaves a fairly important gap in the offer.