Homeless French student forced to stand on Grafton Street with cardboard sign to find accommodation

A French student highlighted the extent of Dublin’s housing crisis when he stood on Grafton Street earlier today with a cardboard sign appealing for help to find a home.

Joris Carbonare is on a gap year between his bachelors degree in Biodiversity and his masters, and this was the 21-year-old’s last ditch attempt at finding accommodation after every other option had failed.

The Lyon native feels he will have no choice but to go home if something doesn’t turn up.

Some of his friends have already been forced to abandon their hopes of learning English in Dublin after numerous attempts at finding accommodation were futile.

He was excited to move to Dublin to experience the language and culture but now has no option but to stay in a youth hostel.

The young man arrived in Dublin on Wednesday but had been trawling rental sites for a month before to no avail.

He told Dublin Live that he feels he is out of options.

He said: “I haven’t had any responses, any answers, it’s been a month.

“I put like 60 ads on the streets, I put in on boards in the university, and I was searching while I was in France. Nothing.”

Sadly, Joris only received Instagram messages inviting him to go for a few pints.

Other people staying in the Kinlay Youth hostel have been there for three weeks desperately searching for somewhere to stay for the year.

The travelling enthusiast says that getting a job hasn’t been an issue, but he simply cannot find a bed.

And the few offers the outgoing student have received usually come with limitations.

He said: “It’s not a problem of money. It’s not that difficult to find a job.

“The people I met at the youth hostel have already got jobs, they can continue living at the youth hostel.

“It wasn’t what I was searching for. Sometimes, it was just a room in a family house or they were looking for someone who can just stay one month or it was too far away.

“In Lyon, it’s easier to find one but it’s expensive as in Dublin. You can find accommodation, you just have to wait for the good one.”

Joris desperately wants to hang out with other young people and sample all the capital has to offer

But Dublin’s housing crisis may leave him with no choice but to order a taxi back to the airport.

