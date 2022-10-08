HomeKit-Apple and its smart doorbells.

Why should you go for HomeKit Secure smart doorbells?

HomeKit secure smart doorbells are a great way to bring smart technology into your home.

With the ability to monitor your home even when you’re not there using a Home Hub (Apple TV or HomePod mini), these devices can be very useful for keeping an eye on even when you’re not physically present.

If you’re really into the Apple ecosystem, it makes sense to use an option that’s well integrated with the rest of the smart home ecosystem.

Logitech Circle View: The best HomeKit smart doorbells.

Logitech Circle View is one of the best video security doorbell options for HomeKit. It is well known in Apple as one of the leading device manufacturers.

Circle View is a great option if you’re looking for an all-in-one camera that can be used as a full-fledged HomeKit security camera.

It has night vision and two-way audio, so you can keep an eye on your home even when you’re not home, or even get a video notification from your Apple TV when someone comes to your door.

This device features Logitech’s best TrueView video functionality, with a 160-degree field of view, head-to-toe HD video, HDR, and color night vision up to 6 feet away, so you can capture everything. the details.

It’s a wired doorbell that stays active 24 hours a day by connecting to your existing doorbell wires. It also has a built-in motion sensor that alerts you when someone approaches your door.

Connects directly to HomeKit. So if you’ve already connected other devices, like lights or locks, through HomeKit, you can set your automation to turn on when motion is detected.

Logitech Circle View works with 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Wemo smart video doorbell.

One of the newcomers among HomeKit doorbells is the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell.

Wemo has always been one of the Apple HomeKit partners and has always released quality products. The wide field of view ensures that you don’t miss a thing.

Thanks to the fisheye lens, this security camera allows you to see the packages from one side of the door to the other.

According to the manufacturer’s first FOV data for 2022, it has the largest field of view currently available. Like Logitech’s circular view, the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell works with 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections.

It has night vision and motion sensors, so you can see who’s at your front door, day or night.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit secure video, so all recordings can be saved to iCloud if you have iCloud+.

Netatmo smart video doorbell.

The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell has a modern design that integrates with existing wires and doorbells.

It records video in 1080p HD resolution, has a 140-degree field of view, has two-way audio and infrared night vision, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit smart home devices.

With the microSD card slot, you can record video footage for secure local storage or send to your cloud via FTP.

Arlo Video Doorbell.

The HomeKit Arlo Video Doorbell offers a unique square viewing experience that looks natural on an iPhone.

The wired doorbell offers excellent HD images with a resolution of 1536 x 1536 and HDR, while the two-way audio function allows you to speak with the person at the door. As a wired doorbell, it requires existing electrical wiring with a voltage of 16-24 V AC and a 10 VA transformer.

Nest Doorbell: The best color-bridged HomeKit smart doorbells.

Nest doorbells are available in wired and wireless versions. They’re among the best on the market for functionality and ease of use, but they don’t natively support HomeKit.

While there’s a lot to be said for Google and privacy, there is one option for the Nest product you want to connect to HomeKit: the Starling Home Hub.

2021 Nest Wired Camera

This version is battery powered when connected to a power source, a 2021 option that is still a good one.

2021 model Nest camera with reflector

HomeKit secure video doorbell options are growing, but HomeKit secure doorbells lag behind.

There are currently a handful of options that support HomeKit Secure Video. The most important element is to make life easy for people, this is a challenge for Apple and its allied companies.

More news is expected to help us have a better definition of these smart doorbells. Safety is a priority issue for most people, which makes this accessory super innovative.