Home for open source innovation: Europe gets its own Linux Foundation

With the founding of the Europe-wants-to-improve-the-battery-life-of-our-smartphones-and-tablets/">Europe, the local Open Source Summit is getting going again after the long pandemic break.

A bang for the European open source scene: On the first day of the Open Source Summit Europe, the Linux Foundation Europe saw the light of day. With its headquarters in Brussels, it starts with a dozen members and publishes a research report.

The founding members of the Linux Foundation Europe include: Ericsson, Accenture, Alliander, Avast, Bosch, BTP, esatus, NXP Semiconductors, RTE, SAP, SUSE and TomTom. Gabriele Columbro, who is already known from Fintech Open Source Foundation, is the head of Linux Foundation Europe.

In an interview with iX, Columbro explained that the idea of ​​a European institution, the Art Linux Foundation, had been around for some time – because that’s the only way certain projects or collaborations are possible. Sometimes it’s for legal reasons, sometimes there’s no financial support at all, sometimes it’s just because the Linux Foundation is perceived as a US company.

Free digital wallets

The newly announced OpenWallet Foundation is still in the process of being found, but is already a member of the Linux Foundation Europe and the first project under its patronage. However, the formal founding date is not planned until mid-November 2022. The aim of the organization is to make it easier to publish new digital wallets. This also includes security and functional parity with the well-known representatives from Apple and Google.

The first tangible result of the new European organization is the research paper. But the actual work was done by the research department of the Linux Foundation. It was its boss Hilar Carter who presented the report and the most important results: Open source software and the ecosystem around it is considered the driver of . This opinion is global and various industries perceive it that way. However, there is still work to be done in the public sector – open source is not fully implemented there, and benefits remain untapped. Number three is the increasingly significant imbalance between policies on using and providing open source software. And this last point could become a real challenge for the entire ecosystem.

Actually, there would have been another announcement: the transfer of the Pytorch project from Meta to the Linux Foundation. However, Marc Zuckerberg already let the cat out of the bag on Monday.

Good start after the break

Almost three years after the last face-to-face event, there will be another Open Source Summit Europe in 2022. The event – originally known as LinuxCon – lasts a whole week with all satellite conferences. There is something for every taste: Linux kernel, containers, artificial intelligence, supply chains, Internet of Things, critical software – to name just a few, because there are a total of 13 so-called micro-conferences. And yet neither the scope nor the long pandemic break could dampen the good mood of the event.

