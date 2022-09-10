Holographic version of the Catan board game, with Augmented Reality

Tilt Five is the name of a company dedicated to the manufacture of reality glasseswhich are equipped with an innovative projection technology in charge of connecting users with those games of their choice, either in person or online.

The company recently revealed that will be the new title of your AR game system. Is about one of the most popular games which registers an estimated one million copies in annual sales, which will now be brought to the digital world by Tilt Five.

Once completed, users will have the opportunity to use the Tilt Five board to play Catan ally.

The company is expected to launch this game in the spring 2023. Thus, the Tilt Five AR system will have some dark glassesaccompanied by a retroreflective game board and controller It will come equipped with a rod.

Putting on the goggles will allow the player to see the game holographically, while those using the board will have the opportunity to play with others remotely.

For this project Tilt Five joined forces with CATAN Studio, CATAN GmbH, Blazing Griffin and Twin Sails Interactive. Regarding this, the general director of Tilt Five, Jeri Ellsworth expressed:

Tilt Five was founded by gamers. Our passion has been bringing the next evolution of gaming technology to digital and physical game fans around the world. The magic of Tilt Five’s technology is that it allows virtual worlds to co-exist with the physical, with a solution that is convenient, affordable and easy to use.

Speaking of the technology present in the Tilt Five augmented reality headset, it projects light onto a retroreflective game board that is responsible for directing it towards you, unlike other models that use mirrors, lenses or special waveguides to deflect the light, which in the end generates a very small field of vision.

Separately, Tilt Five is in talks with Asmodee, the publisher of Catan, to potentially bring other popular board games to augmented reality in the future.