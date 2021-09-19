Holograms that can be touched thanks to air jets

Holograms are lights, effects that generate three-dimensional images for entertainment, dissemination or communication purposes, but it may be that in the future they will be transformed into something else.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow have created a hologram that can be felt thanks to jets of air capable of replicating the sensation of touch.

Ravinder Daahiya, one of those responsible for the project, indicates that these jets of air reach people’s fingers, hands and wrists, thus giving the sensation that the light is touching.

The article published in Advanced Intelligent Systems shows that over time it could be used to create a virtual avatar that can shake hands, and feel that grip as if it were real, although the possibilities could be much more useful.

There have already been previous tests that needed gloves and controllers, but this system aerohaptic it does not require any of that. A mouthpiece responds to the movements of the hand and blows with different orientations and intensities to generate the effect.

They have tested it with a basketball:

The tactile feedback from the system’s air jets is also modulated based on the virtual surface of the basketball, allowing users to feel the rounded shape of the ball as it rolls from their fingertips when bouncing it and go back to the palm.

At the moment the system is quite limited, but they are sure that it could be used a lot for video game experiences, where there is enough money to continue researching the subject. In the medical world it could also be used to better treat patients remotely.