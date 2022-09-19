Hollywood in Round 6: producer does not rule out bringing Leonardo DiCaprio to the series

Round 6 is one of the biggest hits on Netflix that was recently awarded an Emmy and while the second season of the Korean drama has already been announced with some news, series producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that the upcoming seasons could include up to actors like .

There won’t be any well-known Hollywood actors in season 2…it’s still set in Korea.

The possibility was stated by Dong-hyuk at a press event being held by Netflix in Seoul, South Korea. During the event he was asked if any well-known Hollywood actors would be in the second season and the answer was as follows:

bringing.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

But soon after, the producer commented that he knows how much Leonardo DiCaprio is a fan of Round 6 and complemented the answer by saying:

Maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask [Leo] to participate in the games.

- Advertisement -

The second season of Round 6 will be released in 2024, but Netflix has already confirmed that it is producing a reality show based on the series with a prize pool of $4.56 million, which could do better with the participation of Hollywood actors, after all. part of the tension of the original series is in her acting and her location.