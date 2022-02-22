Holland fines Apple again: fifth 5 million euro fine for the App Store

Another 5 million euro transfer will have to go from the Cupertino accounts to the Dutch authorities. Proceeds at the pace of a fine per week the dispute that started in October between the ACM, the Dutch antitrust, and Apple, which has not yet aligned itself with the government provisions of mid-January and for this reason is accumulating a book of sanctions that is starting to look like a notepad.

The Authority had recognized a abuse of a dominant position by Apple with regard to dating or dating apps (such as Tinder, so to speak), establishing that if Cupertino did not open to payments outside the official channels, weekly penalties would be issued until the alignment of Apple, which instead received a folder also the Saint Valentine’s day.