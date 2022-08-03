HomeGamesHokko Life is coming to consoles in September

Hokko Life is coming to consoles in September

GamesPCXbox One

Published on

By Brian Adam
hokko life final release.jpg
hokko life final release.jpg
- Advertisement -

hokko Lifeor also called the Animal Crossing of PC, has confirmed that on september 27 it will leave early access on PC and will also come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This title that invites us to be part of a community of anthropomorphic animals and make our house, a little garden and decorate it to our liking has been adding content since the end of June of last year. Team 17 Y Wonderscope Games they know they have a little jewel in their hands since Animal Crossing it only extends its tentacles on the Nintendo console, so for a low price and with very similar characteristics, it hopes to take a piece of the cake that is waiting to be devoured.

Will be able Hokko Life to get that little warmth in our hearts that the villagers of Animal Crossing? It will have to be seen because the ingredients are there, from the different activities, the creation and the possibility of sharing with other players, to the wonderful neighbors. It’s all there but will it lack the magic of Nintendo? If you want to get out of doubt, you can now jump headlong into his early accessif you prefer to wait for the final version, you already know on September 27 on PC and consoles.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

“The Boss of Kingstown”, the shocking series from the creator of “Yellowstone” and starring Jeremy Renner

The Kingstown Boss (Mayor of Kingstown) follows the McLusky family, in the town...
Android

Microsoft is already testing new features in WSA

One of the most interesting new arrivals with Windows 11 is, without a doubt,...
Entertainment

Find out what Colin Farrell said about “Penguin”, the spin-off of “The Batman” that he will star in

As to Penguinat the beginning of 2022 the actor gave these words that remained...
Apps

Discord for Android will no longer make you wait for its news: it will be on par with the iOS version

If you're an active Discord user on Android, you may have noticed...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.