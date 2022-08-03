Hokko Life is coming to consoles in September

Lifeor also called the Animal Crossing of PC, has confirmed that on 27 it will leave early access on PC and will also come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This title that invites us to be part of a community of anthropomorphic animals and make our house, a little garden and decorate it to our liking has been adding content since the end of June of last year. Team 17 Y Wonderscope Games they know they have a little jewel in their hands since Animal Crossing it only extends its tentacles on the Nintendo console, so for a low price and with very similar characteristics, it hopes to take a piece of the cake that is waiting to be devoured.

Will be able Hokko Life to get that little warmth in our hearts that the villagers of Animal Crossing? It will have to be seen because the ingredients are there, from the different activities, the creation and the possibility of sharing with other players, to the wonderful neighbors. It’s all there but will it lack the magic of Nintendo? If you want to get out of doubt, you can now jump headlong into his early accessif you prefer to wait for the final version, you already know on September 27 on PC and .