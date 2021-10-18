Hohem iSteady Q, an affordable multipurpose selfie stick

Are you dedicated to content creation and are you looking for a professional quality, yet affordable stabilizer, with which to boost your work or hobby? Then you are interested in knowing the iSteady Q 4.0, the new ‘selfie stick’ from Hohem, a company specialized in the sector of stabilizers or gimbal devices.

Hohem announced the new iSteady Q 4.0 in September and is putting it on sale now, as we have just pointed out, with an irresistible launch offer, and it is that it does not matter what budget you manage, because it is safe for you: 38.47 euros in AliExpress the iSteady Q 4.0 if you order it now. As you can see, we are not lying about the offer.

iSteady Q, 4.0 the new ‘selfie stick’ from Hohem

Hohem iSteady Q 4.0 is the latest from the brand. What does Hohem do? To the design and manufacture of recording accessories, standing out especially in the category of «gimbal stabilizers«, Which sells in more than 50 countries. We are therefore talking about a manufacturer recognized worldwide, with ample experience developing this type of peripherals.

Now, what exactly is a “gimbal stabilizer”? This gimbal is a pivoted support system, based on the gimbal suspension, a mechanism used to mount gyroscopes used in many devices and, for the present case, very present in technological devices related to image and movement such as telescopes, drones … cameras or smartphones. Hence, simply calling it a stabilizer is less complicated and more effective, since that is its function.

As you can see, calling a device like the iSteady Q 4.0 a ‘selfie stick’ is an understatement. But the same thing happens if we reduce it to a mere stabilizer. The iSteady Q 4.0 actually provides a method to extend the recording medium, which is a selfie stick, as well as a high-performance intelligent image stabilization system; but it also includes many other features designed to offer the best results in your recording in any circumstance.

iSteady Q 4.0 combines the features of A selfie stick, an extendable tripod, a stabilizer, and live streaming equipment with features such as an innovative 360-degree rotation system and single-axis stabilization, face tracking, auto-start, and remote gesture control; Desktop, Moment, Time Lapse, and Moving Platform modes; it incorporates effect of clones and automatic function of panorama… Watch the following video.

Hohem iSteady Q 4.0 main features

Four types of use – Handheld use, selfie stick use, vertical desktop use, 360 ° horizontal face tracking use, extendable built-in tripod, portable, combines the characteristics of selfie stick, tripod, gimbal and live broadcast equipment.

– Handheld use, selfie stick use, vertical desktop use, 360 ° horizontal face tracking use, extendable built-in tripod, portable, combines the characteristics of selfie stick, tripod, gimbal and live broadcast equipment. ISteady stabilization technology – Built-in single axis brushless motor, easy to take smooth photos and videos.

– Built-in single axis brushless motor, easy to take smooth photos and videos. Swivel arm design – Make use of 360 ° rotating desktop, 360 ° horizontal face tracking, take interesting CloneMe photo and panoramic video.

– Make use of 360 ° rotating desktop, 360 ° horizontal face tracking, take interesting CloneMe photo and panoramic video. Detachable remote control – Take a selfie or video remotely, control the camera direction, auto rotate effect, switch between landscape and portrait mode, zoom in and out.

– Take a selfie or video remotely, control the camera direction, auto rotate effect, switch between landscape and portrait mode, zoom in and out. Different modes: Moment, Simple Cinematic Templates, CloneMe, Inception, Panoramic Video, Time-lapse Motion, Fantastic Rotation, Dolly Zoom.

As you can see, iSteady Q 4.0 is an all-terrain stabilizer, packed with features and most importantly, it has been developed to be easy to use and to get you started fast, thanks to the experience accumulated by Hohem in the design and manufacture of these devices. For this reason, it is an ideal stabilizer for both beginners and those looking for a comfortable and efficient but professional quality alternative.

Of course, the iSteady Q 4.0 works like a selfie stick even when switched off, so beginners will discover an extendable support with stabilizer with which to start without complications in the exciting world of the image, but with which to grow as content creators due to its versatility and a learning curve available to everyone . You will love its gesture control function, if you are just starting out.

The most experienced users or those who are professionally dedicated to the creation of content, for their part, will find in the iSteady Q 4.0 the definitive tool for their work, since can meet the need to count and transport various devices, combining power and comfort. If you are knowledgeable in this area, the remote control support through the Hohem Joy App mobile application and the ability to remove the control module will surprise you.

To discover how iSteady Q 4.0 works in depth, we leave you with a video tutorial that will show you how easy it is to use it to its full potential without prior knowledge. But first we remind you for the last time that you can get the iSteady Q 4.0 at a price that will not be repeated again, so do not think about it too much. In addition, the first to order it will get free a ring light for selfies (while stocks last).