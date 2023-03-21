Hogwarts Legacy: what are the differences between the four houses

One of the discussions around Hogwarts Legacy It is to see which house of the magic school to choose for the adventure that will be lived in the game, if Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin. Many doubt according to their tastes because of what has been seen in the Harry Potter saga, but at the level of gameplay, there are more differences.

The game gives the player two options to make this choice. Initially, the character will be seated so that the Sorting Hat ask him some questions and thus define his personality and then say which house he should go to.

However, after giving him that verdict, the player has the power to choose between following that path or choosing one of the three remaining houses to his liking. An important decision because each one has a secret and exclusive mission.

Differences between the houses in Hogwarts Legacy

The first element that players will notice are the colors of the clothes, since each one has a different one: gryffindor it’s red, Hufflepuff blueRavenclaw andit’s blue and slytherins It is green.

This will also affect the common room and the characters that can be interacted with in it, so there is an impact on the dialogues of the NPCs (non-playable characters).

At the beginning of the game you must choose between one of the four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

But the biggest difference is in the exclusive missions of each of the houses, which we explain below:

gryffindor

The name of the quest is The House of Lost Pages and it will start after receiving the letter from Nellie Oggspire.

The objective will be to first steal a rotten roast beef for Nearly Headless Nick and then go to the pumpkin patch to play hide-and-seek with the ghost of Sir Nestor Amset to find Jackdaw’s head five times. After doing so, you can talk to him to learn a series of secrets.

Hufflepuff

The quest is called Prisoner of Love and it starts after you receive the letter from Lenora Everleigh. The idea of ​​this mission is to go to Azkaban Prison to find out the details of Jackdaw’s murder at the hands of a woman named Anne.

ravenclaw

In this case, the mission is called Ollivander’s Relic and it begins by going to talk to Gerbold Ollivander in Hogsmeade, who will ask the player to visit the Hogwarts Owlery to find some pieces of Jackdaw’s statue so that the ghost will help him. retrieve a very special wand for the shop owner’s family.

slytherins

This one is titled Scrope’s Last Hope and begins after receiving the letter from the house-elf Scrope.

This elf will ask the player to look for a ring in the Black Lake cave, after facing some enemies he will also find Apollonia’s diary, in addition to meeting the ghost of Jackdaw, key moments to advance the plot of the central story .

Hogwarts Legacy invades Steam

The game based on the world of Harry Potter it is one of the most important launches of 2023 and it is proving it with its numbers in Steamthe computer video game store.

In this application, it leads the list of the best-selling games in the last week, both in its standard and deluxe versions. Additionally, on February 10, it reached a peak of 879,308 concurrent players.

This left two precedents. On the one hand, it became the eighth highest peaking game on the platform and, on the other hand, the second game for a single person with the highest number of users connected at the same time, only surpassed by Cyberpunk 2077.