Hogwarts Legacy: WB Games hints that sequel is on the way

Hogwarts Legacy: WB Games hints that sequel is on the way

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Hogwarts Legacy: WB Games hints that sequel is on the way
After much waiting, postponements and controversies, Hogwarts Legacy is finally among us and the expert critics and players agree that this is a great game, which made it such a success.

Given the title’s positive response, players who have already finished the main campaign are already waiting for more adventures in the magical world and it seems that WB Games is well aware of this.

While the developers of Hogwarts Legacy recently revealed that they don’t plan on releasing DLC ​​that expands on the game’s story, that doesn’t mean there won’t be more adventures in that universe in the future.

In an interview with Variety, Warner Brothers representatives highlighted that they see Hogwarts Legacy as “a long-term franchise”.

David Haddad, president of WB Games, also revealed in another interview some data on the commitment of players to the title since its launch. According to him, more than 152 million hours had been played by February 16th, but that number grew to 267 million hours by February 21st.

Bearing in mind that it took 5 years for the first game to be made, it is possible that we will have to wait a long time until the sequel is released, but it is good to see that the adventures in this fantastic world are not over yet.

What would you like to see in a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy?

