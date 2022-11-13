Hogwarts Legacy receives new video with more than 30 minutes of gameplay

Update (11/13/2022) – GS

Since it was announced, Hogwarts Legacy has been providing us with a series of videos that highlight the surroundings of the fantastical castle of witchcraft and sorcery. As we get closer and closer to release, Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software this week released yet another gameplay sample, which comes with an extensive snippet of the game.

Presented as an open world action RPG that bets on immersion and the ability to do many of the things we've seen in the movies and books of this universe, Hogwarts Legacy takes you to stunning locations and will introduce you to tons of fantastical monsters. Hundreds of years before the events recounted in the first Harry Potter book or any of the films, Hogwarts was already a school of magic known the world over. In Hogwarts Legacy we will know a specific moment in which a mystery threatens its existence. The game will be released on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. So, what do you think of this new preview?

Original text – 09/02/2022

Hogwarts Legacy gets new video with details of Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff common rooms

A new Hogwarts Legacy video details the common rooms of every house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Promotional material called "Back To Hogwarts" allows fans to see what the adventure has in store. Previously, another gameplay video revealed the use of the Dark Arts.

The first house presented is Slytherin, which is located inside the castle and has windows overlooking the Black Lake. She appeared briefly in the Harry Potter films. The second is Gryffindor, with its traditional colors at the top of the castle. It is worth mentioning that she was well explored in the films, since the main group studied at the house.

However, there is a specific snippet of the video that has Harry Potter fans excited. It is the presentation of the Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff common rooms, marking the first time they have been presented in detail in any Wizarding World media.

Hufflepuff's common room is located behind the school kitchen and has plenty of greenery, while Ravenclaw's is on top of a tower, behind an eagle statue.

The new video also reveals that one of the game’s missions will take place in an area of ​​the game based on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure attraction at the Harry Potter theme park, located in Orlando.