Hogwarts Legacy: new update improves ray tracing performance and fixes many bugs

Hogwarts Legacy: new update improves ray tracing performance and fixes many bugs

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
hogwarts legacy new update improves ray tracing performance and fixes.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After much waiting, Hogwarts Legacy has finally launched on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Even though it was a sales success, the game brought some notable performance problems, especially in the PC version, which came with very robust technical requirements and an optimization below expectations.

This week, Avalanche Software released a new update for the game on PC and consoles, delivering a number of improvements, mainly in ray tracing performance and visuals.

See below for all the patch notes for the new package:

- Advertisement -

Ray Tracing (PC)

  • Improves stability and performance after longer periods of gameplay
  • Improves VFX performance during ray tracing
  • Improves performance by collating and caching ray tracing buffers
  • Fog volumes removed for better BVH performance
  • Fixed RTAO turning decals black
  • Fixed directional light shadows
  • Fixed tree shadows
  • Fixed frontend light culling performance

Raytracing (consoles)

  • Improves stability and performance after longer periods of gameplay
  • Improves VFX performance during ray tracing
  • Improves performance by collating and caching ray tracing buffers
  • Fog volumes removed for better BVH performance.

This Hogwarts Legacy patch also updated the facial animations, blurred texture, and LOD pop-in issues during cinematics. Also, PC users with a SuperUltrawide 32:9 display will be happy to hear that the skybox issue has been resolved. There are also many bug and crash fixes as you can read in the full changelog. On PC, the Hogwarts Legacy patch weighs in at just over 500MB.

In addition to improving the performance of the current versions, Avalanche is also working on releasing versions for the previous generation of consoles.

- Advertisement -

Have you tested game updates yet?

- Advertisement -

