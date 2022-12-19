Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter author responds to calls to boycott the game

A few days ago, WB Games released a new video with more than 30 minutes of gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling. Although the video made players even more anxious, the author was involved in a new controversy on her social networks due to requests for a boycott of the game.
Since JK Rowling ended the publication of the Harry Potter books, the author has expanded the saga through derivative stories, in addition to working for theater and cinema, as well as publishing books on other themes using pseudonyms.
Despite keeping her career going, the author became known for her controversial statements on social media, which showed the world a face we would never expect from an author of this size. Although Rowling is a staunch supporter of women’s rights, the author spares no effort in showing her aversion to transgender women, as well as civil rights for them, becoming openly known as a transphobic person.
The author’s statements in relation to trans women made many older fans, who saw in Harry Potter a manifesto of equality and inclusion, revolted with Rowling’s stance and decided to simply abandon the franchise as a whole, which also means create protests and boycotts of everything related to it, including the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.
Last week, Jessie Earl, a transgender filmmaker, posted a statement on her Twitter about how acceptable it is to still maintain a connection to the past of the Harry Potter franchise, as she herself still owns the nine films and seven books in her collection, but that it’s harmful to support new releases like Hogwarts Legacy.
In response, Rowling decided to comment on the filmmaker’s statement and commented the following:
Deeply disappointed that Jessie Earl doesn’t understand that the thought of purity is incompatible with having ANYTHING related to me in ANY way. The true righteous would not only burn their movies and books, but the local bookstore, or anything with an owl and their pets on it. #Do it better
Deeply disappointed @jessiegender doesn’t realize purethink is incompatible with owning ANYTHING connected with me, in ANY form. The truly righteous wouldn’t just burn their books and movies but the local library, anything with an owl on it and their own pet dogs. #DoBetter 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LqANqab8Km
— JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 17, 2022
In Jessie’s post, another user commented that it was ok to have Harry Potter merchandise as long as they weren’t displayed in public.
Not satisfied, Rowling also decided to respond to the comment by saying the following:
I’m chocked. This individual really advocates reading the books because “no one has to know”. All is fine and dandy until you get drunk and accidentally quote one, sonny. “I’ve never done that in public” won’t save you when the police see your Hufflepuff socks.
And as for this, I’m appalled. This individual actually advocates reading the books because “nobody needs to know”. All fine and dandy until you get drunk and accidentally quote one, sonny. “I never did it in public” won’t save you when the police see your Hufflepuff socks. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/QTQOTfpjtA
— JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 17, 2022
In short, the author wanted to say that there is no point in wanting to boycott the franchise today if you still maintain some connection with it, being preferable to completely get rid of any material.
So, what do you think of Rowling’s statements and all this controversy?