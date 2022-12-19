Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter author responds to calls to boycott the game

A few days ago, WB Games released a new video with more than 30 minutes of gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, a game based on the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling. Although the video made players even more anxious, the author was involved in a new controversy on her social networks due to requests for a boycott of the game.

Since JK Rowling ended the publication of the Harry Potter books, the author has expanded the saga through derivative stories, in addition to working for theater and cinema, as well as publishing books on other themes using pseudonyms.

Despite keeping her career going, the author became known for her controversial statements on social media, which showed the world a face we would never expect from an author of this size. Although Rowling is a staunch supporter of women’s rights, the author spares no effort in showing her aversion to transgender women, as well as civil rights for them, becoming openly known as a transphobic person.

- Advertisement -

The author’s statements in relation to trans women made many older fans, who saw in Harry Potter a manifesto of equality and inclusion, revolted with Rowling’s stance and decided to simply abandon the franchise as a whole, which also means create protests and boycotts of everything related to it, including the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.